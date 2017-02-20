SHAKE UP AT ELECTORAL OFFICE

St. George -- Grenadians were stunned on Monday by word of the simultaneous terminations of seven of the registration officers from the Parliamentary Elections Office without explanation. However, the electoral office has confirmed to GBN that the number exceeds that amount, out of a total of fifteen workers.

Letters signed by Governor General Dame Cecile LaGrenade gave effect to the terminations. Under the Representation of the People's Act CAP 286A, Section 29 the Governor General has the authority to make decisions under her own deliberate judgement in keeping with the Continuous Revised Laws of Grenada.

The workers were employed on annual contracts, and the letters distributed on Monday had a termination date of December 31.

Compounding the worrying situation was word that the long-standing Assistant Elections Officer, Ada Holder had immediately resigned her post in protest of this development.

The termination letters promptly triggered political interference in the electoral process by the general public.

On November 24, 2016, the Parliamentary Elections Office was highly praised in many quarters for its conduct of the referendum on Constitution Reform despite the outcome of the poll.