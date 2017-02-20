GRENADIAN BY REX RESORTS RECEIVES TRIPADVISOR 2016 CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE AWARD



ST GEORGE -- The Grenadian by Rex Resorts has received a 2016 Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor – the world's largest travel site – which honours accommodations, restaurants and attractions that consistently receive great traveller reviews on TripAdvisor.com.

In a letter to the hotel, TripAdvisor expressed that its award for Excellence in Hospitality signifies that the Grenadian "has been recognized for consistently delivering great service, as defined by the reviews of the travellers."

This recognition distinguishes the hotel from competitors – and gives customers more reason to choose the Grenadian by Rex Resorts when booking their travel to Grenada. This marks the second time in recent years that the Grenadian by Rex Resorts has received TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence.

Arlene Marsh, general manager of the Grenadian by Rex Resorts said, "It is a great honour for us to receive this prestigious award. At the same time, we would like to thank our guests for their kind attention, support and patronage, and we will continue to work together as a team to deliver an excellent experience to our guests in the coming weeks and months."

The Grenadian is an all-inclusive resort located on Magazine Beach that has accommodated guests from around the world with an excellent level of service since the hotel's opening over 25 years ago. Its success in creating a high level of guest satisfaction is the local hotel team's unwavering commitment to providing guests with an authentic Grenadian experience, while delivering the finest service.

Marsh continued, "Our staff at the hotel takes great pride in ensuring our guests have a memorable experience and this award demonstrates that we are making good on that promise. Rex Resorts believes that travel is about discovery and creativity, and is proud to maintain close relationships with guests – many of whom return year after year. We are deeply honoured and humbled by this recognition and on behalf of our more than 100 employees, thank you to our guests for recognizing our efforts, which are singularly focused on making sure you have an exceptional experience while at our property and in Grenada."