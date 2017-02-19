GEORGE BRIZAN LEGACY COMMITTEE

The GBLC wishes to advise that the George Brizan Legacy activities which were previously held in February will now be held in November. These activities included the George Brizan Legacy Lecture (GBLL) which encourages students to acquire qualities that are essential for success; and the George Brizan Legacy Forum that promotes the exchange of ideas to identify practical solutions to the challenges confronting small developing countries like Grenada.

We look forward to your continued support as we strive to contribute to the development of Grenada while reflecting on the work of Mr George Brizan.