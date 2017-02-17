GRENADA AGRIBUSINESS OFFICIAL TO PARTICIPATE IN U.S. GOVERNMENT-SPONSORED LEADERSHIP PROGRAM

St. George -- Sandiford Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Marketing and National Importation Board, is traveling to the United States to participate in the U.S. Department of State's International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP). He will take part in a three-week project on "U.S. Agriculture and Food Safety" from February 19 until March 11.

During the program, participants will interact with public, private, academic, and grassroots organizations to learn about best practices in agriculture and food safety. They will examine U.S. policies and programs related to agricultural trade, food safety, and sustainable agriculture; analyze the political, social, environmental, and economic forces that influence U.S. agricultural trade policies; explore how U.S. food commodities are regulated and marketed from farm to table and for international export; and assess how federal, regional, and local programs for agricultural research, inspection, trade promotion and resource conservation help ensure U.S. agricultural competitiveness in the global marketplace.

The program begins on February 19 in Washington, D.C., and includes travel to at least four cities across the United States including Sacramento, California; Kansas City, Missouri; St. Louis, Missouri; and Tulsa, Oklahoma. It ends in Orlando, Florida.

The IVLP is the Department of State's premier, professional exchange program. The program brings together emerging leaders in their respective professions to learn how U.S. experts in that profession operate and to share best practices with the other program candidates who hail from the same region and across the globe.