CHECKING AND BALANCING DEM FELLAS

For decades before the Revolution, taxes on motor vehicles had remained fixed at a bearable level. Then Bernard Coard changed the formula to yield additional revenues. With more in the Treasury, he was able to pay the PRA and the many social programmes of the Revo. It's 2017, and Coard is still rolling on our roads in every vehicle you see and hear! Having left the formula un-checked; having failed to re-balance revenue collection, we lament that vehicles are cheaper in St Vincent than in Grenada.

Let's apply the lesson. The 2008-13 NDC apart from introducing the VAT operated virtually the same tax types and rates as did the NNP before it. Say the NDC collected $Y, the NNP is now collecting, due to twenty-eight new taxes or rates, $4Y. Put simply, if the NDC collected $10 in taxes, the NNP is now collecting $40.The additional $30 comes mostly (say $25) from the pockets of the working and middle class citizens whose earnings have been effectively reduced causing serious problems in households across the country. Actually, we are talking about more than two hundred million dollars in taxes/Customs duties over that which the NDC collected. Generously credit about twenty-five percent of that to new economic activity, including the CBI programme. This means that as much as $150 million is likely being 'ripped-off' taxpayers' pockets!

Armed with that additional $25(above example), the Government repeatedly celebrates its power to increase taxes by boasting that they are now paying all their bills on time, something which a broken NDC could not do. It is truly remarkable that they have managed to multiply that boast in an unchecked and unbalanced manner for so long! Imagine Government using your sacrifice to 'big-up' itself! Woiiii!

But, pay attention! The comparison is wrong, unfair and untenable for the simple reason that had the NDC taxed the people in a similar manner to the NNP, there would have been no late payment of salaries to Public Officers, etc. Before the boast escalates for the General Elections, one must check and re-balance (beat back) that propaganda from the Greenery!

The same must be done regarding the Citizenship by Investment and claims that applications occasionally fall through the crack! Frankly, what we have are gaping holes through which certain unworthy persons pass compliments the CBI Act, 2013. Unless due diligence requirements are made mandatory and unless the power to approve is removed from a Minister and put in the hands of an independent body, Grenadians can expect to face embarrassment as a virtual certainty. Who is checking and balancing whom in the sale of citizenship and passport enterprise?

Then there is the issue of the 'gold dust' politics. Cricket World Cup! England vs West Indies! Caribbean Premier League! The Grenada Invitational! Flashy events which cost the taxpayers heavily in return for a failed presumption that Grenada will get exposure and more tourists will come. Check and balance this one also!

Now, look at the NDC and ask the very same questions, who is checking and balancing there? Take the acquisition of the REX, a major public policy issue with deep implications for the public interest (foreign investment, employment, tax revenues, room stock, MBIA viability, etc.); does the public know where they stand?

When the 'bell ring', it's no time to be fixing gloves and tightening pants. It's time to march into the ring and fight! Instead, there seems to be a fixation on offering the public documents and structures, all of low electoral value. How is it that a 'Spokesperson Council' could be put on a stage where it will be received as a 'Shadow Cabinet' and someone thinks that it can be sold as something different from what the people will say it is? Who is checking and balancing 'things that hurt the heart'? Previously, they published a 'Policy Document' which was said to be a 'work in progress' and not a Manifesto! Seriously, was that offering a compelling electoral product? Few people read party Manifestos. Be assured that fewer still will read a 'Policy Document'. The annual Throne Speech is a policy statement. Do Grenadians pay it the kind of attention they pay the Budget?

So NDC, step up to the plate or face a check-out! NNP, stop the 'tricks and traps' or face a check-out! This is the fairest way to balance things. 'Wah yuh say fellas'?