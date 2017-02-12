"THE GRENADA CHOCOLATE FAMILY" SHORTLISTED IN 4 INTERNATIONAL AWARD CATEGORIES



St. George -- "The Grenada C ho colate Family," based on stories written by children in the Grenada Community Library's free creative writing program, has been shortlisted in an unprecedented 4 categories of the prestigious Gourmand Cookbook Awards also considered the Oscars of cookbook awards.

President of the Gourmand Cookbook Awards , Mr Edouard Cointreau, personally invited the Grenada Community library to enter their first publication "The Grenada Chocolate Family" into the international cookbook competition, calling the book "very special."

The shortlisted cookbook categories include Caribbean, Children, Chocolate and the Fund Raising-Charity-Caribbean. This is an magnificent achievement for Grenada and the Caribbean as it is the only book to have been shortlisted for this many categories in 2017.

The Grenada Community Library has been invited to attend the Best in the World Awards ceremony in May 2017 in Yantai Wine Bay, China. If The Grenada Chocolate Family wins this prestigious competition it will carry the title of " Best in the World."