CANADA FUND FOR LOCAL INITIATIVES (CFLI); AND, COMPETITION "BE HIGH COMMISSIONER OF CANADA FOR A DAY!"

BRIDGETOWN -- 2017 marks a special milestone for Canada, the 150th anniversary of Canada's Confederation. This anniversary provides a unique opportunity for Canada to share our values and sense of what it means to be Canadian.

Canada is an incredibly diverse country. It is because of the richness of this diversity that our country is so vibrant culturally, politically, economically and socially. We have become a model of inclusiveness, of innovation, a defender of human rights in all their forms, and of progressive values.

The Government of Canada's vision for this year seeks is to bring people together, and inspire them to create a human connection. Celebrations for Canada's 150th anniversary were kicked off on 31 December on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. The festivities will continue to take place across Canada and overseas throughout the year to mark this important anniversary in Canada's history. Over the course of the next six months, the High Commission of Canada will be organising and partnering in various events to celebrate. Stay tuned for information on activities by following the High Commission of Canada in Barbados' Facebook page @CanadainBarbados.

High Commissioner of Canada to Grenada, Marie Legault wss also in Grenada on Thursday to meet partners and tell you about the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI). CFLI provides support to small scale, short-term projects by working with local, national and international NGOs and other organizations. The CFLI focuses on funding projects with long-term, sustainable goals that enhance the local community.

This year, the High Commission of Canada's CFLI program is focusing on projects in the community that work to promote gender equality and empowerment of women and girls and address violence against women and children.

The High Commission of Canada is pleased to be collaborating this year with Grenada's Ministry of Social Development and Housing Care of Cedars Homes, Grenada National Organization of Women (GNOW) and the Sweet Water Foundation of Grenada.

This year, Canada is funding a total of CAD $ 80,000 (EC $164,000) towards CFLI projects in Grenada. Cedar Homes is a shelter for abused women and children. CFLI funding will assist in providing technical training and much needed refurbishments to 'Cedar Homes' facility. The Grenada National Organization of Women, which advocates for gender equality, will benefit from CFLI funding to support training activities for women and children, focused on sexual violence and empowering children to identify and report sexual abuse. Grenada's Sweet Water Foundation specializes in the prevention and treatment of adult victims and predators of abuse. CFLI will be constructing billboards to advocate and raise awareness in the community. The Government of Canada is committed to the prevention of sexual violence and the protection of human rights of women and children, including in fragile and conflict-affected communities. Sexual violence is a violation of the rights of women and children, and a barrier to peace and development.

Canada is committed to the advancement and achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls around the world. This brings us to our last key message and an exciting announcement as such.

8 March 2017 marks International Women's Day. As part of the 150th anniversary events, Canada would also like to highlight the importance of gender equality in the region by launching a competition called "Become High Commissioner for a Day". Young people aged 16-19 from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be invited to send us a 60-90 second video, telling us how they can become a champion for women's equality in the region. The winner will assume the role of High Commissioner of Canada for that day, and also meet inspiring women leaders.

Please visit the High Commission of Canada's Facebook page (@CanadainBarbados) for more details on the competition. We encourage all those interested between the ages of 16 and 19 to enter this competition, as you never know; you may win and become our Canada's High Commissioner for a day in Barbados on March 8th.

The High Commission of Canada is pleased to partner with key role models such as Senator Kerryann Ifill, President of the Senate and Senator Maxine McClean, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Barbados and UN Women.