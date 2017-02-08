TAXES DUE FOR FEBRUARY 2017

ST. GEORGE -- The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance and Energy advises the public of the taxes due and payable for February, 2017.

Feb 7 - (P.A.Y.E) Pay As You Earn due and payable

- Withholding Tax due and payable

Feb 15 - Motor vehicle licence with numbers 1-250 with plural letters

- EG: PAE100, PL50, HAA

- Motor vehicle licence numbers 1-2500 with singular letters

- EG: T400, P3, P15, H2001

Feb 20 - Value Added Tax due and payable

Excise Tax due and payable

Feb 28 - Personal Income Tax Installments and Corporate Income Tax Installments due and payable

Corporate Income Tax returns for fiscal year ending Nov. 30, 2016

You are encouraged to pay early to avoid the long lines or fees and penalties from late payments.

Payments can be made at the Ministry of Finance, any District Revenue Office and through the Ministry's online portal: www.eservices.gov.gd (Please use Chrome or Firefox platform).

For further information, please contact Mrs. Kareen Morain-Alexander, Public Relations Officer- Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance and Energy at 435-6945/6 or visit us at www.ird.gd.

NB: When the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Public Holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment.