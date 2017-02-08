MAJOR DRUG BUST

St. George -- Two men have been charged in connection with the seizure of over 1-million dollars' worth of compressed cannabis on the sister isle of Carriacou.

Peter Kim Alexander, 33, an unemployed of Cook Hill Road, Grenville, St. Andrew and Astique Haynes, a 27 year old Laborer of Chateaubelair, St. Vincent will appear at the Gouyave Magistrate's Court on Friday 13th February, 2017 on charges of trafficking, importation and possession of a controlled drug.

The cannabis was discovered during a joint police operation on a beach in Windward about 10:30 a.m. on February 6th. The lawmen unearthed 18 bags of compressed marijuana weighing approximately 618-pounds.

Police investigations continue.