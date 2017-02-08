CARIBBEAN COORDINATOR FOR INTERNATIONAL MEN'S DAY

As the recently installed Caribbean Coordinator for International Men's Day, I wish to place my own position and that of the conscious thinking men, regarding the subject of domestic violence which is on the increase in this country.

We are against violence of any kind, against anyone, at any time in society. Particularly as it relates to domestic violence, we find no excuse for it. While as a society we may attempt to find explanations as to why so many men are perpetrating abuse on our women and children, the search for those explanations are only to help resolve, not justify acts of violence. As men, we are still to protect our women and children and not contribute to their harm.

Men who abuse women need help. They need the help of other men; their fathers, uncles, preachers, counsellors, social institutions and our male friends. We cannot go on this way.

To those men who wantonly practice abuse, there are consequences to your actions. To those men who are struggling there are alternatives to your actions.

[] Seek professional help. Abuse is not normal. It is learned and can be unlearned

[] Walk away. It is still the manly thing to do. By all means do all you can to work things out, if all else fails you do not have to stay with someone you loathe. You can walk away.

[] Speak to someone about your issues. Holding everything inside is often an explosion waiting to happen.

[] Always keep around you people who can give you good advice, not people who want to affirm your situation. Most friends do not want to lose your friendship so they tell you things you WANT to hear. Mentors risk your friendship in order to tell you what you NEED to hear.

Women are not perfect, neither are men, so violence or death could never be the perfecting of the human race; let's learn to get along together. Women are hurting and so too are men; let's feel for each other.