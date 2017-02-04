THE CASE OF CHARISMA AND FALLEN 'STARS'

Grenadian folklore and politics liken charisma onto stardom, and that is very real. In our cultural milieu, charisma is said to exist where someone in the 'power/influence space' attaches himself/herself naturally to, and connects effortlessly with, people at all levels of the society. They, in turn, embrace and smile approvingly upon him/her.

Put politically, they commit long-term support on this basis. For some people, it is a magical, irresistible feeling triggered by one's attitude, presence and/or voice (persona), aided by an uncommon asset called 'the common touch'. Such a person comes to occupy a special and privileged place in the hearts of those affected. Young people would describe it as "ah vibes"!

Grenadian politics has had its share of charismatic 'stars', but their falls were due to differing reasons and transpired in different circumstances. Arguably, Independent Grenada has had three individual charismatic 'stars' and one cluster of 'fledgling stars'. Of the two groups, all but one 'star' has not yet fallen!

Counting the fallen 'stars', note that Eric Gairy fell in 1979 and Maurice Bishop fell in 1983; both within a decade of Independence! These two fallen 'stars' have assumed historic proportions in the Grenadian civilisation on account of their unique and transformational contributions in leading the people. The people have crowned Gairy and Maurice, but have not yet bestowed such status on any other. So Dr Mitchell, notwithstanding his several electoral victories, has not yet been enthroned. That honour is not subject to negotiation or organised persuasion or personal agitation. Enthronement occurs on account of exemplary service to the Nation, not mere attractiveness or popularity of a personality.

What shall one say about the cluster of 'fledgling stars' referred to above? To begin with, this group acquired that status among the people before spending a single day in public Office, not unlike Maurice Bishop or Eric Gairy! They all belonged to the one political party. Their identification as a pseudo-charismatic bunch, commends itself in searching out an explanation for the missing 'oomph' in today's NDC party. Speaking plainly, Peter David, Arley Gill, Kenrick Fullerton, George Prime and Victor Burke constituted a cluster of 'fledgling stars' in Grenadian politics. Indeed, these guys brought juice, a buzz, a rhythm and a magic to the NDC and local politics, and were talked about everywhere and by everyone. Significantly, though, none of them has been crowned by the people.

Continuing, as had been the case with our two main charismatic leaders, the cluster of 'fledgling stars' commenced a 'great' fall in November 2010 (Cabinet re-shuffle stand-off) and crashed-landed at separate events between September 2012 (expulsion from NDC) and February 2013 (General Elections). Curiously, their lifespan as 'fledgling stars' was also a decade (elections 2003 to elections 2013). All the people witnessed their plunge to the ground in awesome disbelief. This particular phenomenon was reminiscent of Lucifer's rebellion and fall. Recall, though, that Lucifer's fall did not immediately result in his death or defeat. So too, the fall of that cluster has left the individual 'fledgling stars' very much alive and still roaming the political landscape.

Victor Burke might boldly contend that he did not participate in any rebellion against Tillman. His opponents might say he engaged in an opportunistic enterprise by locating himself behind Tillman even though he was as strongly critical of Prime Minister Thomas as they were. Beyond that, many people saw the group as a whole such that there was no 'good apple' left, and this was evidenced by the refusal of thousands to vote in 2013, having done so in 2003 and 2008, mostly in favour of the NDC.

Two of these fallen 'fledgling stars' are currently of special interest as they attempt to rise again. One of them now leads the NDC. The other has counted himself in with the NNP where he had been expected to assume ministerial prominence. The fact that that has not happened has stirred a murmur that he is being seen as a 'counter' inside the Greenery!

As things are, Mr Burke has taken the first step in a personal and hopeful journey to stardom without charisma which, itself, is not a necessary criterion for success, though it has obvious advantages. He has secured for himself his own political party following the exit of Tillman and has proceeded to re-fashion it. If he sells good leadership qualities he will win the respect of the people and become a star!

It is common knowledge that all birds, not just the powerful eagle, patrol the skies often to destinations unknown. So too it is with charisma. Sometimes people recognise its passionate existence, but cannot predict where it wishes to lead them, until they are caught up in a disgraceful fall. Undoubtedly, our culture reserves an emotional place and grants rewards for charisma, but there is also a special and important place for vision, especially in the twenty-first century.

The lack of charisma is no confirmation that one lacks the anointing to lead. Leaders do not fall on account of lack of charisma, but they will certainly fall for lack of vision, whether induced by self-pleasing conduct or errors of history. 'Sampson of Judges' lost his great strength because he allowed his pride to strategize for him. 'Adam of Genesis' lost the 'Garden' because he misled himself through enticements. These were two biblical 'stars' in the old world and the lessons of their fall are available for Grenadian 'stars' in today's world to learn from.

For the up-coming voter-hunt, please surrender your 'tricks and traps'.

We tire ah dat!