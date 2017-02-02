THIRD WORLD AND QUEEN IFRICA CONFIRMED



St. George -- Reggae Ambassadors, Third World is one of the longest-lived Reggae bands of all time, and one of Jamaica's most consistently popular crossover acts among international audiences. Mixing in elements of R&B, funk, pop, and rock and, later on, dancehall and rap, Third World style has been described as "reggae-fusion."

Third world has 10 Grammy nominations and catalogue of charted smash hits including "Now That We Found Love," " 96 Degrees in the Shade," and "Try Jah Love" spanning over four decades, sold-out tours, a vibrant and loyal fan base and inspirational message.

The "Lioness on the Rise" herself; Queen Ifrica is one of the few "conscious" female voices in popular reggae music. Concerned about her young female fans, on "Black Woman", she encourages women to know their worth and not be swayed by images of popular culture, including dancehall reggae.

The Jamaican award-winning singer, songwriter and social activist has produced numerous hits such as "Daddy," "Dancefloor," "Keep it to yourself," and "Lioness on the Rise." She returned this month (January 27th) with her new studio album "Climb" on VP Records where she continues to touch on key social issues throughout the album.

Third World and Queen Ifrica will be performing at the Pure Grenada Music Festival on Friday 5th May, 2017 presented by Westerhall Rums.