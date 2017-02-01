NDC ST. MARK CONSTITUENCY HAS NEW CARETAKER

St. George -- The National Democratic Congress (NDC) now has a new Caretaker for the St. Mark Constituency in the person of Jerome Thomas. He was endorsed on Monday evening at a meeting of his Constituency Branch at the Bonaire Government School in St. Mark.

Describing himself as a "Duquesne Boy," Mr. Thomas pledged to be the Caretaker, eventual candidate and elected representative who will lead the drive for betterment and progress in St. Mark on behalf of the people.

A retired Banker and now avid farmer, the new caretaker believes that the parish, under the same representation for the last 17 years, has suffered from "poor planning and incompetence." He said that nepotism, not merit, rules the day in the awarding of jobs and contracts throughout the Parish and that it has hurt the development of everyone.

Mr. Thomas believes that he has the formula, "a marriage of technology and agriculture," to stimulate the economy of the Parish, noting that he is a "winner."

Party Leader, Senator the Hon. V. Nazim Burke, on hand to witness the proceedings, congratulated the Constituency Branch, declaring that "the time has come to bring positive change to St. Mark." He noted that the Constituency Branch benefitted tremendously from the stewardship of Mr. Dennoth Modeste, and now looks eagerly forward to Mr. Thomas's Leadership.

Senator Burke was high in praise for the Constituency Branch leaders who were instrumental in the transition process. He underscored Mr. Thomas' bravery and commitment to seeing change, quoting Edmund Burke, "all that is required for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing." In welcoming the new caretaker, Senator Burke noted that, "every determined person who joins the team, makes the team more determined."

Also present at the endorsement were members of the National Executive of the NDC Including Deputy Party Leader, Mr. Joseph Andall and St. John Caretaker Sen. Hon. Dr. George Vincent, who brought greetings from the two border constituencies.

Mr. Jerome Thomas joins the slate of NDC caretakers at a time when the party is preparing for the upcoming general elections.