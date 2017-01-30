GRENADA INVITATIONAL - TICKETS ON SALE TODAY

St. George -- Tickets for the inaugural Grenada Invitational go on sale – online and box offices – TODAY.

The Grenada Invitational, an internationally sanctioned Track & Field Meet, will be staged at the National Athletic Stadium on Saturday April 8.

Velma Hamilton journeyed from St Patrick on Monday to beat the line at Grenadian Optical Lab Ltd and purchase tickets for the Grenada Invitational on April 8. She also purchased ticket for a family member traveling from the United Kingdom.

The event is partnered and supported by the Government of Grenada, Corporate Grenada, IAAF, NACAC, Grenada Athletic Association, Grenada Tourism Authority, Royal Grenada Police Force, BOSS FM, REAL FM, WEE FM and the Local Organising Committee.

The LOC is also collaborating with the organisers of the INTERCOL Championships, the Mt Moritz Community Development Organisation and the Gouyave Fish Friday Corporation.

Some of the world's top elite athletes including world and Olympic champions and medallists will compete in Grenada for the very first time!

Local talents will also be on display at the one-day meet which has attracted regional and international media attention.