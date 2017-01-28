VINDICATION TIME

Without boasting, I must admit, that the latest CBI news coming out of Dominica has vindicated my opinions on the Citizenship by Investment Programme which were aired via your SWGG on January 8th and 22nd 2017 and it seems that the day of reckoning is here and could just be the beginning of other things.

The 'Caribbean News Now' online article: "Dominica's latest diplomatic passport scandal could hurt region" dated January 28th 2017 named Alireza Monfared; an Iranian who carried two (2) Dominican passports which included a diplomatic one; has been arrested.

According to the article; Alireza Monfared has been accused of helping to embezzle billions of dollars and was involved in Iran's biggest-ever corruption scandal.

The interesting part of this News Item was the fact that indications are; due diligence investigations were conducted in 2014 by an internationally recognized US firm which resulted in no concerns being raised and all security checks passed for Alireza Monfared.

A good lesson to learn and a signal to all Caribbean Leaders to take heed and to take action.

To me, the choice is clear but I am not so sure how clear it would be to Leaders in the region.