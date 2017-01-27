FLOW CUSTOMERS IN FOR A TREAT AS MONDAY NIGHT TV HEATS UP WITH CARIBBEAN'S NEXT TOP MODEL SEASON 3 ON FLOW1

St. George – Flow customers will have front row seats as Caribbean's Next Top Model (CaribeNTM) Season 3 heats up Monday night television with its double-length series premiere on January 30th at 9 pm – exclusively on Flow1, formerly known as Flow TV.

Over the past few months, aspiring young models from 15 countries across the region auditioned to become the next Caribbean girl who has what it takes to reach the top of the global fashion industry. Seventeen contestants will brace for battle in the new season, which is shot against the enchanting backdrop of the Spice Isle of the Caribbean, Grenada – home to Season 2 winner, the 6ft tall Kittisha Doyle. Doyle is currently in New York City where she is carded to walk in this year's New York fashion week.

Wendy Fitzwilliam, Trinidadian attorney at law, philanthropist, fashion model and former Miss Universe, will return as Host and Chief Judge of Season 3, which promises to be packed with even more drama and entertainment than ever before. "Modelling is a tough business," says Fitzwilliam, "and we promise Flow customers an exciting Season that will showcase the hard-work and determination that is required to make it to the top. We encourage viewers to tune in to Flow1 every week and support their favourite girls by following and voting on social media as well."

Flow's Senior Director, Consumer Communications, Wendy McDonald said, "An added feature for CaribeNTM Season 3 is the ability for our customers to enjoy a more interactive experience, as they can follow the live action no matter where they are via our Flow-to-Go app, as well as catch up on reruns of Seasons 1 and 2 via Flow's video on demand services (VoD). "

McDonald also proudly spoke about the company's commitment to create the best viewing experience and bring relevant and relatable content to Caribbean viewers. Flow has made significant investments to bring programmes such as Caribbean's Next Top Model, Caribbean Tales Incubator Programme for Caribbean filmmakers, and the airing of premier regional sports content like the Flow CARIFTA Games, which will be broadcast live from Curacao in 2017.

Caribbean's Next Top Model will air exclusively on Monday nights at 9pm Caribbean and Eastern Time, with a repeat on Thursdays at 9pm on Flow1.