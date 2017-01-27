"SOMETHING IS ROTTEN" IN THE SPICE ISLE

That which is not supported by a process may well be seduced by a purse! Not so?

The compulsory acquisition of the Grenadian by REX Resort by the Government of Grenada needs a sanitising dose of basic common sense. Beyond the declaration that the acquisition is for a public purpose, the Grenadian public has been deliberately kept in the dark. The fact that full disclosure is not forthcoming; given that one is not dealing with an issue of national security; and given the bullish but unconvincing statements by the authorities, the public is entitled to think and to murmur that "something is rotten" in the Spice Isle.

The 'public interest' in tourism concerns national development, broadly; and principally, with increasing employment, the payment of taxes, the purchase of local goods and services, the expansion of the room stock and the viability of the MBIA. Important too, is the issue of gratitude the nation owes to the first major foreign hotel investor with the opening of the International Airport. A price tag cannot be put on that! Grenadians are being made to look ungrateful for a second time since the dumping of Taiwan.

Incidentally, while Butch Stewart (Sandals) had had his eyes on Grenada for years, he could not have found a site suited to his product until La Source became available. While he was searching Grenada, the REX was in no worse condition than it is today. Evidently, he did not seek to persuade either of two successive governments to acquire the REX so that he could have the property. Now, something has changed and the 'Sewage Authority' may have to be called in!

Growth in the room stock through high quality investment, especially by well-respected hotel brands (ownership or management contract), will promote the 'public interest'. A straight forward takeover of the REX plant by an undisclosed foreign investor may see an upgrade of the accommodations, but will not grow the room stock in any significant way. So the first order of business must be to attract new investment to build up the capacity. This has direct implications for airlift into the destination.

If the REX was financially distressed such that it could not refresh its plant or provide for its guests or pay its employees or settle its trade partners or market its product or pay Government taxes, then those circumstances would call for intervention. The evidence is that such is not the case. Let no one contend that there is an occupancy problem, as the REX's level is no worse than that of the average hotel in Grenada.

So how did the REX become a target for acquisition?

Was it on account of run-down premises wasteful of prime state lands? Did it fall on a predator's eyes and pursued with enticements of a kind that eludes the 'public interest'? Did the Government only develop a rational for acquisition after 'hearing' and signing to promises from the preferred North American investor? What was the process by which this particular 'investor-in-waiting' was pre-qualified and subsequently selected? Was an internationally-renowned Caribbean hotel investor refused? Where an investor has deep pockets and is able to provide the compensation money (Government is broke) and to refresh the property, is the 'public interest' not better served by encouraging him to make a fresh investment in new and additional accommodation? If that investor has a particular product in mind, is the REX site the only viable location for him? If I were not a pauper I would challenge the Government to place its bets on answering these questions truthfully, designating Tobias Clement, MP, as its spokesman!

Do you think the 'public interest' will be advanced where there is negative fallout at home and abroad surrounding this acquisition? Can the Treasury afford to write a multi-million dollar cheque to the REX? How will Grenada henceforth be seen by decent foreign and local investors requiring leases of public lands? How has the REX hurt the 'public interest'? Certainly, the REX cannot be put alongside E J Miller, Charles Liu, The Garden Group, Levera Development and Call Centres Grenada Ltd. In those cases, the image of Grenada was hurt, as well as its finances. So these players have damaged the 'public interest' with no consequences! Is the 'public interest' to be defined by the hurried deals made by the current Government?

"Too little, too late" or 'bring it come ah cyan wait'?

We tired ah dat!