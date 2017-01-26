REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED RECORDS US $49.4 MILLION PROFIT

Port of Spain -- Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) has recorded a profit attributable to shareholders of US$49.4million for the quarter ending December 31, 2016. This represents an increase of US$3.5 million (7.6%) over the corresponding period in 2015.

Total assets of RFHL stood at US$10.3. Billion at December 31, 2016 which, when compared with that of December 2015, reflects an increase of 4.3% and 2.4% over September, 2016.

Chairman of the Holdings Company, Ronald F. de C. Harford, in announcing the results said, the results were driven by a reduction in loan impairment expense in the Group's Ghana subsidiary and improvements in the performance of the Trinidad and Tobago operations. "The Group remains focused on improving asset quality and efficiency," Harford said.

Noting the current economic challenges faced in the Trinidad and Tobago's environment, he added that, the Group expects to achieve a creditable performance for 2017. He also expressed his appreciation to customers for their support and to the management and staff of the Group for their continued hard work.