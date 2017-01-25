JENNY'S PLACE, GRENADA, WINS EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR 2017

St. George -- Jenny's Place, Grenada, a small boutique hotel, situated at the northern end of Grand Anse beach in Grenada has won the Award of Excellence for 2017 by Hotels Combined, Co. UK.

The award is in recognition for "consistently achieving the highest standard of Customer satisfaction worldwide," said a representative of Hotels Combined Co. UK which undertook the largest analysis of customer opinions in rating small hotels in the Caribbean.

Data included websites, forums and social media. Jenny's Place scored an incredible 8.6 out of 10 in Customer satisfaction.

"This is an amazing honour for which we are very proud. It is good to know that our efforts have been recognized," said Jennifer Hosten, former Miss World 1970, owner of Jenny's Place. "We are pleased that our small hotel has helped to put Grenada firmly on the Tourism map in 2017."

