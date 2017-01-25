INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMS' DAY 2017

ST. GEORGE -- The World Customs Organisation (WCO) has dedicated the 2017 International Customs' Day recognition to promoting data analysis under the slogan "Data Analysis for effective Border Management."

With this slogan, Customs' Divisions are being encouraged to further promote efforts and initiatives in a sector that is becoming a key element in Customs modernisation process: collecting and analyzing data.

To commemorate the annual celebrations, the Division of Customs and Excise in Grenada has already held a church service, a brokers' retreat, and an open house. Today, there will be a social evening, and tomorrow a staff appreciation lunch and an award and recognition ceremony.