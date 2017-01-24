STUDENT ENTREPRENEURS SHOWCASE THEIR PRODUCTS/SERVICES AT JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OPEN HOUSE 2017

St. George -- Junior Achievement Grenada Inc. (JA-GND) has reached the stage in its program where students of respective companies are in the process of producing, marketing and selling their products or services.

To give the public an idea of their progress, Junior Achievement will be hosting an Open House series where students will showcase their products or services to the general public at several schools around the country. These are listed in detail at the GrenadaBroadcast website.

BUSINESS PLAN PRESENTATION SCHEDULE

The Achievers would appreciate suggestions and comments as it relates to the operation of their JA companies and the enhancement of their products or services. The general public will have an opportunity to place orders with the various JA companies and also purchase items which will be available for sale.