WEEKEND ARRESTS

St. George -- Various charges were laid over the weekend following numerous police arrests.

Emmanuel Mark, 76, a retired doctor of Lowther's Lane, St. George was charged for the offense of indecent assault involving a teenage male. Mark appeared at Gouyave Magistrate's Court on Monday 23rd January, 2017 where he was placed on bail in the sum of ten thousand dollars with one surety. He is due back in Court on January 25th 2017.

Meshack Albert a 47 year old farmer of Paradise, St. Andrew was charged for the offence of sexual intercourse, with an under-aged female; while Joan Felix, 47, a vendor residing at Westerhall St. David, was charged for the offenses of fighting in a public place, throwing missiles and wounding.

Charges of damage to property were laid against Rodney Alexander, 33, of Mardi Gras, St. David and Dwight Smart, 24, of Coals Gap, St. David, respectively.

Dellon Mc Sween, 30, of La Poterie St. Andrew, was charged for the offence of stealing and Michael Victor, 51, an unemployed resident of Telescope, St. Andrew, for the offences of housebreaking and stealing.

Kemon Hypolite, a 27 year old Labourer of Rose Hill, St. Patrick, was charged for the offence of praedial larceny after he allegedly stole a quantity of yams; while

Leron Thomas, a 29 years old, Farmer of Soubise St. Andrew was charged for the offence of possession of a controlled drug.

In other police news, the Fire Department is investigating a weekend fire that completely destroyed a home in Mt. Horne, St. Andrew on Saturday 21st January, 2017.