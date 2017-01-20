PRIME MINISTER MITCHELL CONGRATULATES NEW U.S PRESIDENT ON HIS INAUGURATION

ST GEORGE -- Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell has welcomed the inauguration of new US President Donald Trump, saying he expects the new administration will positively engage Grenada and the rest of the region on issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister said he hopes the new administration in Washington will stay engaged on climate change adaptation, which is a big issue for the small island states of the Caribbean.

He said the Caribbean is also looking forward to working with the new administration on issues of aid, trade, human resource development and regional security.

Dr. Mitchell said that once again, the peaceful transfer of power in Washington shows the strength of American democracy, also noting that President Donald Trump had triumphed against tremendous odds.

"We join the rest of the world in congratulating President Trump on his inauguration, and we wish him a very successful term," Prime Minister Mitchell said.