PETROLEUM PRICES NUDGING UP

With effect from today, the prices for petroleum products in Grenada are as follows:

Products Old Price New Price

Gasoline $13.49/IG $14.30/IG

Diesel $12.57/IG $13.04/IG

Kerosene $7.31/IG $7.63/IG

L.P.G (Cooking Gas): Old Price New Price

20 lbs Cylinder $42.00 $40.00

Petrocaribe $37.00* $37.00*

100 lbs Cylinder $187.90 $192.85

Bulk $1.95/lb $2.00/lb

CARRIACOU

Products Old Price New Price

Gasoline $13.67/IG $14.48/IG

Diesel $12.75/IG $13.22/IG

Kerosene $7.50/IG $7.82/IG

CARRIACOU & PETIT MARTINIQUE

L.P.G (Cooking Gas) Old Price New Price

20 lbs Cylinder $51.00 $49.00

Petrocaribe $46.00* $46.00*

100 lbs Cylinder $210.90 $215.85

Bulk $1.95/lb $2.00/lb

PETIT MARTINIQUE:

Products Old Price New Price

Gasoline $8.17/IG $8.98/IG

Diesel $7.25/IG $7.72/IG

Kerosene $7.50/IG $7.82/IG