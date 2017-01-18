OOOOPPPPPSSSSSS!

PETROLEUM PRICES NUDGING UP

With effect from today, the prices for petroleum products in Grenada are as follows:

 

Products                                             Old Price            New Price

Gasoline                                              $13.49/IG            $14.30/IG

Diesel                                                  $12.57/IG            $13.04/IG

Kerosene                                             $7.31/IG              $7.63/IG

L.P.G (Cooking Gas):                         Old Price           New Price

20 lbs Cylinder                                    $42.00                 $40.00

Petrocaribe                                         $37.00*               $37.00*

100 lbs Cylinder                                  $187.90              $192.85

Bulk                                                   $1.95/lb             $2.00/lb

CARRIACOU

Products                                           Old Price            New Price

Gasoline                                            $13.67/IG           $14.48/IG

Diesel                                                $12.75/IG           $13.22/IG

Kerosene                                           $7.50/IG             $7.82/IG

CARRIACOU & PETIT MARTINIQUE

L.P.G (Cooking Gas)                       Old Price           New Price

20 lbs Cylinder                                 $51.00                 $49.00

Petrocaribe                                      $46.00*               $46.00*

100 lbs Cylinder                              $210.90              $215.85

Bulk                                               $1.95/lb             $2.00/lb

PETIT MARTINIQUE:

Products                                       Old Price              New Price

Gasoline                                        $8.17/IG              $8.98/IG

Diesel                                            $7.25/IG              $7.72/IG

Kerosene                                       $7.50/IG              $7.82/IG

