GOVERNMENT NOT HAPPY ABOUT RE-TAKING REX

St. George -- At Tuesday's post cabinet briefing, Minister with responsibility for International Business Nickolas Steele explained to the media that a court has ruled that government has the right to acquire the Rex Grenadian hotel and that government's decision to acquire was not a happy one, but one that had to be taken. He explain why the decision had to be made: LISTEN

When asked how the public interest would be served by the acquisition, Steele was unable to provide specifics -- but had this to say: LISTEN

The Rex Grenadian had stated in a media release last week that they were about to undertake a $12million upgrade to the property this year, but Steele was not impressed: LISTEN