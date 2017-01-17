OTWAY-NOEL'S RESIGNATION

ST. GEORGE -- The Prime Minister Hon the Rt Dr. Keith Mitchell has thanked former Minister Hon. Alexandra Otway-Noel for her services to the government following a joint meeting to discuss her expressed wish to continue her representation as an MP of St George South.

Hon. Otway-Noel, over the past few weeks, had been discussing with the Prime Minister the possibility of her resigning from the Cabinet so as to engage in some personal pursuits.

The former Minister had made the decision so that there could be no conflict – real or imagined – arising from these personal pursuits.

Prime Minister Mitchell accepted her ministerial resignation, and thanked her for her openness and contribution; wishing her well in the process.

He noted that her resignation as a minister will not be a loss to the national politics, as she is committed to continuing fighting for the empowerment of the people as Member of Parliament for South St George and as a proud and serving member of the New National Party.