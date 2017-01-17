MAN ON "DANGEROUS DOG" CHARGES

St. George -- Police have formally charged a St. Patrick resident after a 60 year old man in his neighborhood was mauled by pit bull dogs allegedly owned by him.

Christopher Fraser, years of Mt. Craven, will appear at the Sauteurs Magistrate's Court on Wednesday 18th January, 2017 at 09:00 a.m. to answer to the charges of being the owner of dangerous dogs that caused injury, failing to display a warning notice of dangerous dog, failing to have an enforced license and failing to adequately secure premises. He is also facing three counts of failing to have a policy of insurance.

The victim of the dog attack is currently warded at the General Hospital in stable condition. The incident occurred on January 7th 2017.

Other persons charged were Lenny Tobias, a 57 year old Security Officer of Gouyave Estate, St. John, for the offenses of Causing Harm and possession of an offensive weapon; Shervon Charles, 19 of Harvey Vale, Carriacou for the offense of assault with a dangerous instrument and Cuthbert Ettienne, a 52 year old unemployed resident of Union, St. Mark, for the offences of housebreaking and stealing.

Also charged for the offenses of housebreaking and stealing were James Telesford, 55, a Mechanic of Windsor Forest, St. David and Bernard Vincent, a 45 year old resident of La Sagesse, St. David while Reshawn Lewis, 18 of Cherry Hill St. George, was charged for the offenses of housebreaking and stealing from a dwelling house.

Three River Road (St. George) residents, Winsley Byam, 31 years, Boat Builder, Al Phillip, 29 years, unemployed and Rodney Thomas, 32 years, Tradesman were jointly charged for the offence of praedial larceny after stealing a quantity of oranges at Mt. Nesbit, St. John.

In anti-drug operations, Damian Depradine alias "Jigga" was charged for possession and trafficking in of a controlled drug.

Two Willis (St. George) residents were also slapped with drug charges. Dominic Alexander was charged for the offence of possession of a controlled drug while Tonya James, 30 years was charged with trafficking in a controlled drug.

Drug charges were also laid against Wade Williams, a 42 old resident of Grand Roy, St. John. Williams, who is currently an inmate at Her Majesty's Prison at Richmond Hill. He is the second person at the facility to be arrested and charged in recent times. The other inmate is Danny Mc Queen, 26 of Mt. Craven, St. Patrick.

Both men have been charged with one count each of possession of a controlled drug and possession with intent to supply.

Police also made a breakthrough in two other matters with the arrest of Nyron Parris of Beausejour, St. George. Parris has been charged for assault with a dangerous instrument and arson dating back to March 2014.