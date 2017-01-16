CANON CLEMENT FRANCIS ENDS PASTORAL MINISTRY

St. George -- The St. George's Anglican Church Community is making preparations to join their Anglican fraternity on the sister isle of Carriacou to bid farewell to Canon Clement Francis as his full-time pastoral ministry closes on January 31st.

Fr. Francis was appointed Deacon on December 4th, 1975, and ordained priest on November 21st, 1976.

A retirement Thanksgiving Mass is planned for Fr. Francis at month-end at Christ the King Anglican Church in Hillsborough, Carriacou where he has been based for the past six years.

Fr. Francis served as Rector of the St. George's Parish, with St. Alban, St. Peter, St. Luke and St. Vincent and as Archdeacon of Grenada from 1988 to 1997.

Through his pastoral ministry, he has served at every Parish across the Archdeaconry, and was in charge of the Parish of St. David's/St. Paul during his time as Archdeacon.

According to Archdeacon Christian Glasgow, Fr. Francis has served at Gouyave, had oversight of St. Patrick's and Carriacou, and he also served in St. Andrew's.

Archdeacon Glasgow admonished his congregation to prepare a "retirement purse" for the retiring priest as a means of gratitude for his service to the Parish.