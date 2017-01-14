GOVERNANCE 101 PART 2

Threats to governance:

Grenada has had many examples of breakdowns in governance since Independence which can be easily identified with the benefit of hindsight. Notwithstanding, their most beneficial contribution can be to make us safe and cause us to do better going forward.

Here is a short list of threats to governance that we have experienced:

[] Dictatorship and misuse of power

[] Personalisation (treating as private/belonging to oneself) of Office

[] Exclusive ownership of government and power ...The 1979-83 Revolution

[] The dictatorship of the political parties

[] Fear, social and political instability

[] Corruption

[] Welfare dependency (especially for political purposes)

[] Treatment of electoral victory as a prize vs. a mandate of service.

The governance structures and processes provided in the Constitution define the type of democracy the founding-fathers received from Britain. It gives us an administrative and legal system via a theory of devolved democracy wrapped around the citizen, the Executive, the Parliament, the Public Service and the Courts. However, those arrangements are interests-driven, meaning that they were put into law to serve the political interests of the foremost office-holder, being a created mimic or imperfect replica of the Monarch.

Therefore, they uphold a concentration of power in the hands of one individual. Believe it or not, the Constitution grants about twenty separate powers to the Prime Minister! Consequently, our governance experience since 1974 has been significantly determined by the exercise of those powers which have inflicted on us victimisation, arbitrariness, injustice and other abuses.

Therefore, our efforts at 'Constitution Reform' must prioritise re-shaping and re-invention of governance arrangements in order to escape the traps and abuses of the past and so improve our democracy. There is no comfort to the Grenadian citizen to have a Prime Minister serve a fixed term, but during that time he continues to have, and be able to exercise, all of the very powers that have caused problems for forty-two years. Governance may be improved through 'Constitution Reform' which gives Grenadians a powerful opportunity to mould and shape the type of Nation they wish to be. A major shift of mind-sets is needed from legalising executive power as a prize of electoral victory, to legalising participation, service and responsible ownership as the foundations of genuine nation-building. Only fundamental and serious changes in governance will enable a better and stronger Grenada.

As governance is a manifestation of the will of man, it can be expected to be imperfect, but not necessarily insincere and indecent. Where a political leader consistently shows that he is never prepared to occupy the 'higher ground', there will be problems for the people. Where his campaign for Office takes on a mood of 'pseudo- spiritualism' and a load of tricks and traps, the society he is elected to govern is assured of problems. When his desire to make things happen is not backed by a known philosophy of development, hot money and 'gold dust' appearances enjoy a field day; but the people pay a high price. When there is a common thread to be found in a suit of tragedies involving Call Centres Grenada Limited, Capbank, First Bank International, Citizenship - by- Investment and Charles Liu, people are entitled to think and to say that their governor's/leader's footprint is framed by desperation, greed and recklessness.

And they would feel justified in holding that view because such things did not happen under Eric Gairy or Maurice Bishop or Herbert Blaize or Nicholas Brathwaite or George Brizan or Tillman Thomas! Leadership that is uninterested in real production establishes a path to begging and borrowing and produces a depressing tale of poverty among the people.

Unfortunately for Grenada, we have given one politician four opportunities of being the Prime Minister. In return, he has paid Grenadians back with four curses -- persistent poverty, record taxation, high unemployment and massive, impoverishing debt! These outcomes tell us that threats to governance do mature over time to produce an offspring called 'failed governance'. That condition of dark, 'failed governance' brings a Nation to its knees and breaks the will of the people to work hard and value patriotism. If governance produces poverty for most and prosperity for a few, then the governor/leader is guilty of insincerity and ingratitude, and his legacy must be one of 'failed governance.'