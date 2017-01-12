NDC REFUTES CARIBUPDATE'S CLAIMS

St. George -- In the past few weeks, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has watched with mounting alarm as those in authority and their surrogates sought to malign, defame and call into disrepute the good name and reputation of our Party Leader, Senator, the Hon. V. Nazim Burke; and by extension our party.

Though as a responsible party, we would have hoped for a political season in which all operatives stay above the fray and engage in fact-based discussions on the issues affecting our beloved nation, we are not surprised that given the current political landscape, that this reliance on lies, half-truths and innuendo is how our political opponents choose to conduct themselves.

In light of the preceding, however, the NDC wishes to make the following clear:

1. That there is absolutely no truth to the article published in the CaribUpdate Newspaper of December 22, 2016, purporting that our Party Leader Senator, the Hon. V. Nazim Burke has been financially negligent, owing the Government thousands of dollars in taxes and levies. We roundly condemn this mischievous attempt at tarnishing the reputation of our leader, in an article written and published without giving Senator Burke an opportunity to even deny the allegations. We firmly believe that the most fundamental tenets of journalism provide for both sides to be fully represented in any article published for the attention of the public, even in a newspaper with a decidedly pro-government orientation.

2. Our concern at how easily confidential tax information of the Leader of the Political Opposition, unfortunately manipulated for narrow political gain, ended up in the hands of a political hack masquerading as a reporter of CaribUpdate News. We note that this type of information, whose trafficking is governed by laws of confidentiality, could have only originated from the Ministry of Finance, headed by none other than the Prime Minister. Given the nature of the article, one cannot help but conclude that this most ill-advised attack on the party was in fact sanctioned by high officials, because of the pushback received from Grenadians at the Prime Minister's confession of victimization and Senator Burke's subsequent response. Indeed, we all should be deeply troubled that if this kind of malevolence could be visited upon the leader of the Political Opposition and a sitting Senator of the Upper House of Parliament, what hope does the ordinary man have if he dares to oppose those entrusted with power?

3. That the NDC is in receipt of incontrovertible evidence that these falsehoods are being pedaled relentlessly by holders of very high offices in our land, in an effort to continue to malign, degrade and further victimize Senator Burke and the NDC. Being cognizant that entreaties to desist will fall squarely on deaf ears, the party has engaged top legal minds, who will advance all other courses of action through the appropriate channels.

Once again, the NDC reiterates its call for decency, ethics and at least an attempt at fairness, as we descend into what we now know could be the 'silly season.'

Our party remains firm in our commitment to engage with the nation on issues of substance that are of fundamental value to the lives of Grenadians because this is the only certain way of moving the country forward. We condemn in the strongest possible way, the practice of gutter politics and journalism.

We subscribe to the belief that our people deserve better, our youth deserve better, our nation deserves better. We owe it to our Children's future and indeed the future of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique to do better. The NDC will do better!