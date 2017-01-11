GUILTY PLEAS, AND SENTENCE

St. George -- Victor Charles has been sentenced to three years in prison to run concurrently, after pleading guilty to all three drug related charges at the Grenville Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Sitting Magistrate, Nevlyn John also ordered Charles to pay 35-thousand dollars on the count of possession of a controlled drug; monies which are to be paid within eight months --- and in default, one year in Prison.

Meanwhile, Jamal Ross of Moliniere, who pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to trafficking a controlled drug and conspiracy to importing a controlled drug will reappear at the Grenville Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, February 24. He has been granted bail in the sum of 20-thousand dollars with two sureties and must report to Central Police Station on Monday of every week between of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.