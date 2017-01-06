GRENADA'S PM TO TAKE OVER AS CHAIR OF CARICOM FROM JULY

ST. GEORGE -- Grenada's Prime Minister Dr. the Rt. Hon. Keith Mitchell is due to take over as the new Chairman of CARICOM from the first of July this year for a new six month stint.

A statement released by the Guyana based CARICOM Secretariat says Prime Minister Mitchell will replace Guyana's president David Granger the new chairman.

Granger has just replaced Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevalt Skerrit who has just completed his six month stint.

Prime Ministers Mitchell and Skerrit along with President Granger comprise the Bureau of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM.

Prime Minister Mitchell will serve as new CARICOM chair from July 1 to December, 2017.

The chair of CARICOM is selected in accordance with a rotation system.