KIMPTON TO OPEN NEW HOTEL IN GRENADA

Grenada— Kimpton Hotels & Restaurant plans to open its second property in the Caribbean islands, Kimpton Kawana Bay Grenada Resort, a 146-key hotel slated to open in early 2019.

A hillside retreat located between the tropical rainforest cliffs and the world-renowned Grand Anse Beach, the international luxury resort will offer picturesque views and instant access to the south-eastern Caribbean Sea and surrounding mountains.

The hotel will comprise 101 luxury studio rooms, 45 suites and 12 penthouse apartments available for sale to private owners. A part of the Kawana Bay's suites will include private pools overlooking Grand Anse Beach and all rooms will feature ocean views. Additional amenities will include an infinity pool, chef-driven restaurant, lounge and beach bars, fitness center, spa and water sports facilities.

Owned and developed by True Blue Development Ltd., a division of the Tau Capital Group of Cos, Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort will be developed as a partial adaptive reuse with new build expansion.

"Choosing Kimpton as our operating partner was an easy decision for us," said Warren Newfield, principal of True Blue Development, said in a statement. "We were extremely impressed with Kimpton's business philosophy and approach, and we share the same vision for the resort and its operating style. We are thrilled to have Kimpton as our operating partner and brand, and welcome them to the team,"

Image courtesy of Kimpton Hotels