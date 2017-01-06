GOVERNANCE 101

January, 2017, is as good a time as any for us to get serious in dealing with our personal imperfections and the full range of worsening societal issues; so that by December, 2017, we might be justified in saying, "Indeed, we are glad"!

There are several important matters affecting the Grenadian Nation, one of which is the topic at hand. This offering is built on the basis that the 'Cain spirit' of life is to be rejected for its destructive pride, selfishness and disobedience, and it is suggested that you do the same in order to derive some value from this sharing. This is not an academic research piece!

Many Grenadians do not stop to consider the importance of governance as they go about their daily lives. In fact, some are hardly aware of the presence, nature and scope of this far-reaching, relationship-based power or how it touches lives; shapes and regulates the society. Without it, chaos will reign; prospects and ability will stumble and fall short. Consider it as the oxygen of organised societies; take it away and the 'society' dies, slowly. Governance impacts individual rights and freedoms as much as it determines the distribution of the benefits of growth in the economy, the longevity of cultural values and the bringing-up of the youth.

What is governance?

Governance may be said to be the legitimate exercise of formal and informal power and authority through laws, rules and regulations; religious, social and cultural practices and standards to produce desired behaviours or states of affairs.

The key characteristic of governance is legitimacy which is the willingness of individuals and groups to accept, respect and obey the authority granted to or assumed by others; usually a very small group or an individual. Recall that in the beginning Man was given dominion over all that was created. Therefore, governance has always been and will continue to be both a spiritual and a human mandate. Frankly, it requires a 'spirit of excellence' for best rewards.

What 'states of affairs' are we talking about? Various forms and levels of governance are exercised over individuals and groups for the purposes of good order, peace, stability, socialisation, learning, production and growth. This means that governance is needed in order that certain important values and 'things of value' exist or are made available to members of the society.

Governance may be seen then as a custodian of values (fairness, equity, rights, freedoms, justice, ownership, participation and protection) and a deliverer of valuable goods and services, sometimes referred to as development. Additionally, it must cure a variety of ills and circumscribe or prohibit wrong-doing that can destroy the society, such as corruption, dictatorship, social and administrative abuse, crime, police brutality, cultism and such like. Governance must keep the people safe and prosperous.

For the foregoing to be achieved, there must be legitimate/democratic structures; rational allocations of roles among several players and a controlled or rules-based environment. Accordingly, governance cannot be static if it must facilitate development. In a sense, it must know the times and know what is good for the people. It must adapt to new experiences and changing environmental and social manifestations by offering fresh, sensitive and valid responses. Where there is good governance, the twin enemies of development, i.e. corruption and instability, cannot take root. So that where there is evidence of both conditions, one knows that governance has taken to Leapers' Hill!

The obligations of governance

This is a crucial matter as it deals with the relationship between the subjects of governance and those having the authority to deliver governance. That relationship may be considered as an unwritten contract between the two. So it begins with terms to be found in the Constitution, various pieces of legislation, moral and ethical standards, biblical teachings and cultural practices.

The people must understand that it is their agreement and willing cooperation that provides legitimacy to the system as a whole. Put differently, people must know that they have 'original power' which they grant, in trust, but do not relinquish or surrender. Hence, they must be vigilant to see that performance of the contract is not affected by self-benefit, abuse, coercion, dictatorship and the like. This calls for active awareness on the part of the ordinary citizen which can only exist if there is genuine political socialisation from an early age.

On the other hand, unless he who exercises the authority of governance has an 'excellent spirit' and attitude towards his role as a matter of obligation, not personal choosing, the governance process will not work well on a consistent basis. Are we not guilty on this one?

Here are some of the important obligations of governance; notice that duties fall on both parties:

[] Understand and accept that authority is not given for private, personal or partisan purposes and that its ownership remains with the people

[] Extraordinary commitment to serve the citizens

[] Seek to know and thereafter to respect what the people value; including their cultural and religious rights

[] Fair taxation and equitable distribution of public goods and services

[] Provide resources for settling disputes and resolving conflicts

[] Respect the right to express divergent views over policies and other public affairs matters

[] Preparedness to insist on accountability, seek redress and impose sanctions on the 'governor'

[] Strengthening of community action and taking responsibility for local projects, programmes and social issues.

Next week, we shall resume our discussion by examining some of the threats to governance.