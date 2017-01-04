PRIME MINISTER TO ATTEND SIR DWIGHT'S FUNERAL IN ST. LUCIA

ST. GEORGE -- Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Dr. Keith Mitchell, travels to St. Lucia today to attend the funeral of Sir Dwight Venner, former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

Sir Dwight passed away on December 22nd. He had served for 26 years at the helm of the regional institution.

Prime Minister Mitchell joins his fellow colleagues and Directors of the ECCB in St. Lucia to pay his last respects to the late Governor.

In reflecting on his life and passing, Prime Minister Mitchell said Sir Dwight made a stellar contribution to the region during his tenure and that "he will always be remembered for his exemplary leadership of the Bank through some very challenging periods...under his leadership the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank became highly regarded around the world, as one of the foremost institutions of its type, and he ensured that the EC Dollar remained one of the most stable currencies."

Dwight Venner stepped down from the Bank's leadership in December 2015 and was succeeded as Governor by former PS in Grenada's Ministry of Finance, Timothy Antoine.

Prime Minister Mitchell is being accompanied to the funeral by the Minister for Economic Development, Trade, Planning and Labour, Oliver Joseph. The delegation returns to Grenada later this evening.