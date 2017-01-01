DURHAM STUDENT KAYAK PAIR COMPLETE 2,000 MILE PADDLE FROM GRENADA TO MIAMI IN JUST OVER THREE MONTHS

TWO North-East based students have completed a gruelling epic kayak challenge in the Caribbean and western Atlantic.

Will McCreadie and George Parry became the first British pair to paddle unassisted 2,000 miles from Grenada to Miami in an open kayak.

Relying solely on equipment they could carry and the hospitality of local people, the Durham University duo faced challenging conditions navigating a 22ft sea kayak through open water and treacherous reefs, at times paddling non-stop for more than 24 hours.

The Golden Arc Expedition took more than three months, as they weaved their way through the windward and leeward islands of 18 different countries.

A typical day would see them paddling non-stop for 12 hours, at an average three knots per hour.

Starting on Grenada, they paddled through the Caribbean islands before reaching Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, continuing into the Atlantic Ocean, past the Turks and Caicos isles and, finally, through the Bahamas, onwards to Miami.

It took in The Mona Passage, nicknamed Shark Alley, renowned for its strong and variable currents.

Their last leg saw them contend with the powerful Gulf Stream as they made the final 80-mile crossing to reach Miami, where 22-year-old Mr Parry, from Fulham, in south London, and his 21-year-old crew mate, were greeted by family and friends.

Mr McCreadie, who is originally from Hampshire, said: "This has undoubtedly been the toughest endurance test we have ever faced.

"The hardest part was battling headwinds and strong currents during the long overnight crossings, knowing that we had to overcome fatigue and remain 100 per cent focussed for every second of the trip."

The expedition raised funds for the Get Exploring Trust, a charity aimed at helping young people to take part in more outdoor pursuits.

It offers grants to enable applicants to achieve their goal and has, so far, raised more than £20,000.