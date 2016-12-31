MUTINEERS AND THRILLERS IN CONCERT

Two of Grenada's popular music bands from the sixties, Mutineers and Thrillers will be in concert on Monday, January 2 from 8:00pm until, at VENUS Sports Bar and Restaurant; and also on Friday, January 6 from 8:00pm at the Grenada Yacht Club.

Mutineers, which comprises former student of the Presentation Brothers College and Thrillers from the Grenada Boys' Secondary School, were friendly rivals and competed for the attention of both young and mature persons of the period.

Admission to both concerts is free of charge and will be followed by a musical jam session in which ALL musicians are invited to participate. The public is also encouraged to come and join Mutineers and Thrillers for a memorable musical experience.

2017 will feature the third annual free concert organized by the Mutineers since 2015