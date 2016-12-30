WAGE BILL MANAGEMENT REFORM

2014-2016 WAGE INCREASES NOT WARRANTED

"......Aside from a commitment under the FRA[1] to make wage negotiations forward looking, recent successive years of deflation, the current alignment of public and private wages, and weak estimates of productivity all indicate that wage increases for the period 2014-16 are not warranted."......Ref. Annex II: Strengthening Wage Bill Management in Grenada, pg. 48

1. Cabinet Approved Wage Bill Reform Plan:

The above-referenced is the recommendation of the mission of the Fiscal Affairs Department of the IMF which provided technical assistance to the Government of Grenada, during the period July – September 2016 to review public sector employment and compensation, in order to support the development of a public wage bill reform plan to manage the public sector wage bill in a manner that is sustainable, effective, and consistent with its Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA).

According to the report of the Fifth Review, a plan was approved by Cabinet in November and will be implemented over the period 2016-2019.

2. Background[2]:

2.1 Public Finance Management:

A key aspect of enhanced public finance management targeted under the home-grown structural adjustment programme is the management of the public sector wage bill. Holding the wage bill to 8.5 percent of GDP is considered essential to Grenada achieving the "sustainable debt" target, - a public debt to GDP ratio 60 percent by 2020. A Fiscal Responsibility Act passed in 2015 is intended to hold Grenada to this commitment.

2.2 Management of the Public Sector Wage Bill:

According to the May 2016 report of the IMF 4th Review (of the period July to December, 2015)[3], the top priority in 2016 is to strengthen management of the public sector wage

Bill. The report noted the following:-

*** Temporary Measures: During the first phase of the program, direct controls on nominal wages and attrition successfully contained the wage bill, but now must be replaced with more sustainable measures.

*** Impact on Private Sector Wages: Public sector wages have an important impact on private sector wages in small states.

*** Commitment to Manage Wage Bill: The authorities have committed to developing a rational mechanism to manage the wage bill, including pay and grading reform, compensation guidelines, and systematic indicators to inform regular wage negotiations

*** IMF Technical Assistance: The authorities would receive technical assistance from IMF Fiscal Affairs Department to conduct a review of existing policies. This review was tentatively scheduled for May 2016.

*** End of September 2016 Structural Benchmark: Approval of a "focused strategy to manage the public sector wage bill", informed by the TA recommendations, was proposed as a revised and re-phased structural benchmark for end- September 2016.

*** Pension Reform and NIS Sustainability: The government had also begun consultations on public sector pension reform as part of addressing the overall cost of the civil service and of ensuring the sustainability of the NIS.

In its Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies[4] attached to its Letter of Intent, Government committed to the following:

*** Outstanding Wage Obligations: The Government committed to work with the public service to address any outstanding salary obligations within the expenditure ceiling under the ECF-supported programme.

[] Commitment re Payment of Increments: It noted that Grenada had previously committed not to award automatic pay grade salary increments[5] for the 2014-16 period while improving the public service performance appraisal system.

[] Contractual Obligations: Government had subsequently discovered that it may have had a contractual liability to award some increments for this period.

[] Stakeholder Engagement: A commitment was also made to engaging key stakeholders "with a view to arriving at a systematic approach for the settlement of outstanding wage obligations consistent with the ECF[6] targets and the FRA."

*** Implementation of New System to Manage Wage Bill: It committed to implement, with guidance from the IMF's Fiscal Affairs Department (FAD), a new system to manage the wage bill that will install a rational, rules-based mechanism of wage bill.

3. Strengthening Wage Bill Management in Grenada[7]:

The following are some of the key findings and recommendations of the FAD mission and IMF staff, following "discussions with authorities" in October 2016. These are presented in Annex II of the November 2016 Report of the IMF Fifth Review. Grenada.

3.1 Measures to Contain Wage Bill, 2014-2016:

The temporary adjustment measures taken to reduce wage bill over the period of the home grown programme lowered the wage bill from 10.7 percent of GDP in 2013 to 8.1 percent in 2015. The adjustment measures were the following:-

[] Wage freeze

[] Deferral of increments:

[] Attrition policy – for every ten departures from the public service, only three were replaced; police exempt; doctors, nurses and teachers were not subject to attrition policy.

These measures are expected to be terminated with the end of the home-grown programme in December 2016.

3.2 Expected Challenges re Containing the Wage Bill:

The report notes the following challenges re containment of the wage bill:

Resumption of increments and negotiated wage increases

Absence of reforms; retroactive payments for increments accrued from January 2014 to June 2016

The report describes these payments as an "unsustainable trajectory of public sector wage" noting that they would breach the FRA ceiling of 9 percent next year, 2017

3.2.1 Increments:

Increments are annual automatic pay grade increases to eligible established workers. Payment of increments is:

*** a legal obligation of Government based on Education Act and public service Statutory Rules and Orders

*** unrelated to performance

*** unrelated to gains in service delivery

*** Responsible for 2.4 percent annual increase in wage bill;

3.2.2 Wage Adjustments re Deferred Increments:

Wages were adjusted in July 2016 to become current with 2016 step payments.

Retro-active obligations re step increments for the period 2014- to July 2016 are scheduled to be paid in the first quarter of 2017.

The total cost is $7.5 million or 0.3 percent of GDP.

Structural Issues Hindering Effective Wage Bill Management:

The mission identified a number structural issues which were constraints to effective wage bill management. Among these were:-

i. Seniority vis-a-vis Performance: An outdated pay grid rewards seniority. Persons with tenure earn higher wages through annual increments, progressing towards the maximum step within each grade.

ii. Pay Differentials between Grades: The maximum step earns 1.5 times the lowest step. On average, between grades, pay increases by about 20 percent.

iii. Public-Private Pay Premium: This has narrowed; comparative wages may not reflect current market trends; disproportionately affecting specialized and professional staff.

iv. Varying Types of Employment and Contractual Arrangements: There were the following categories of workers - established, un-established and project - that are inconsistent with government needs but an attempt to circumvent budget restrictions and skirt oversight. Budgets lack transparency beyond head counts for established posts.

v.Limited application of performance appraisal system: There was limited application of the performance appraisal system due to complexity and absence of enforcement.

vi. Delayed and Lengthy Wage Negotiations: Wage Negotiations are not guided by market parameters like costs of living allowances or performance. There are unpredictably large retro-active payments that burden the budget.

3.4 Recommendations:

According to the report, the goal of reform is to improve wage bill management while limiting fiscal risks and balancing trade-offs between affordability, service delivery and competitive pay to attract and motivate skilled staff.

Among the proposed reform options are:-

i. Making negotiated wage increases data driven and forward looking, within the parameters of the FRA:-

a. increases to be consistent with Budgetary Constraints;

b Data Driven Bargaining, i.e. based on relevant economic information ;

c. Establish calendar for wage negotiations: the calendar for wage negotiations should also be established and agreed, concluding annually ahead of the start of budget cycle, with no award of retro-active increases.

d. 2014-2016 Wage Increases Not Warranted

ii. Continuing tight hiring controls while moving towards 'right sizing' the public service:- "The employment gate-keeping role played by the DPA, in accordance with a 2014 Cabinet Conclusion, should be made permanent, formalized and institutionalized, consistent with ensuring quality service delivery needs."

iii. IT-based Human Resource Registry:

iv. Work Force Ceiling:

v. Reforming the costly system of automatic pay increments, including with legislation: Among proposed options for realizing fiscal savings were payment of increments over three years; linking payment of increments to performance and to macro-economic variables; elimination of increments.

vi. Revamping the performance appraisal system: The performance appraisal should be revamped. Proposals include:

a. Strengthen link between compensation and performance:

b. Evaluation of supervisors by subordinates

vii. Implementing a functional review to identify overlaps or gaps across institutional functions (over-and understaffing), and to assess the number and quality of staff suitable for the strategic needs of the government to promote effective deployment of workers. This should be accompanied by HR audit to review service delivery procedures and processes and evaluate potential for use of information technology solutions.

3.5 Next Steps:

According to the report, "In addition to the initial steps being taken in late 2016 the authorities have prepared a full Plan that lays out the components of reform and the timeline."

[] Finalization of the Reform Strategy: The next step will be to finalize the reform strategy in a way that elaborates the proposed decisions, resource costs and implementation details for the reforms in all of the areas noted above.

[] Stakeholder Consultation and Finalization of Strategy by March 2017: This strategy will be finalized by March 2017, after time for consultation across the government, and with labor organizations and other stakeholders.

[] Implementation of Reforms by December 2018: The government plans to implement all of the reforms noted above by December 2018 so they are in place in calendar year 2019.

[] Human Resource Registry: The government is working on a detailed, sophisticated and automated human resource registry that will be completed and functioning by March 31, 2017

4. Note:

Cabinet approval of a full plan by the end of November 2016 is a prior action. The MEFP[8] attached to the Fifth Report sets out the commitments for the period July to December 2016. Para. 10 advises that the Government has "delivered a number of important measures in respect of this reform. To advance progress and demonstrate our commitment, we have: (i) prepared a human resource registry of the full public service based on existing systems data available; and (ii) made permanent by a Cabinet conclusion the current guidance whereby the DPA retains control of hiring and of the size of the public service (both prior actions)."

[1] Fiscal Responsibility Act

[2] The information in this section is extracted from the May 2016 report of the IMF 4th Review

[3] Pg 15

[4] Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies, para. 6. Pg.58

[5] IMF Country Report No. 14/196, MEFP para. 18

[6] ECF - Extended Credit Facility; FRA - Fiscal Responsibility Act

[7]

[8] Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies, pp. 63 - 64