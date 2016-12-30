SIR K DWIGHT VENNER TO BE LAID TO REST 4 JANUARY 2017

Basseterre -- Lady Lynda Venner, widow of the late Sir K Dwight Venner, former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has advised that the funeral service for Sir Dwight will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Castries, Saint Lucia.

The Government of Saint Lucia has advised that Sir Dwight will be accorded an official funeral where the members of the ECCB Monetary Council, Board of Directors and Executive Committee will be in attendance.

As part of honouring Sir Dwight, all flags at the Bank's Headquarters have been flown at half-mast since Friday, December 23and will continue until sundown on 4 January 2017. The fountain at ECCB Headquarters has been stilled and will remain still until sundown on 4 January 2017.

The funeral service will be streamed live and a memorial service in St Kitts and Nevis is being contemplated for a later date in January 2017.