SHAME ON YOU, DR MITCHELL!

Dear Sir:

Few days after delivering what was deemed the 2017 election budget, Dr Keith Mitchell in wrapping up the budget debate took an unfortunate swipe at Senator Nazim Burke. It was inconceivable that the holder of the office of prime minister would abuse the privilege of the house to attempt to make mockery of Senator/citizen Burke, due to his quest to be gainfully employed and earn a decent living. This incident occurred way back in 2014.

Subsequent to NDC losing the general election, in July/August 2013 Senator Burke wrote a job application to the Commonwealth Secretariat. The context of the application was to seek the position of assistant secretary general of the organization. It was doubtless, given the capacity of Burke, that he was more than qualified to hold such a post. Dr Mitchell, in the capacity of prime minister, was approached to give the final go ahead for the position, which he refused to endorse.

Those of you who have been following the history of Dr Mitchell will acknowledge that such action is not uncommon of him. Neither is it uncommon for him to spew out venom at the level of the parliament, against people who he believes poses a threat to his leadership. When this done it degrades the highest institution of the land, and is also demeaning of the office of prime minister.

Immediately on assuming office in 2013, Dr Mitchell and his government plunged Grenada into an IMF structural adjustment program. In the middle of a global crisis, the government embarked on an aggressive tax policy by implementing no less than 22 different taxes, fees and levies. The impact from these elevated taxes left Grenadians scampering to survive in a volatile and hostile economy.

For the past three years Grenadians have gone through immense and intense pressure from the hardship that was placed on them by Dr Mitchell and his government. Common sense will lead one to believe that higher taxes mean greater revenue intake by the government as more and more people draw closer to the poverty line.

Case in point, recently over 5,000 patrons signed up for the government SEED program, while the government is boasting about growth in the economy. The over-performance of revenue intake is directly linked to over-taxation of the people and has little to do with growth in the economy.

It is evident that the general election is around the corner. Dr Mitchell and his NNP are putting all the necessary systems in place to prepare ahead of time. The stigma and the pain of the last three years are still very present with the people.

Senator Nazim Burke, the political leader of the National Democratic Congress has proven that he has the courage, tenacity and drive to make a positive difference in the lives of all Grenadians. The policy agenda of the NDC has already been rolled out recently at the Grenada Trade Center. Copies of the booklet are available to the public and can be access freely at every constituency office. For Grenada to grow, the present administration must go.