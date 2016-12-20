SAMS' INAUGURAL CHRISTMAS DINNER AND TALENT EVENING FOR ELDERLY IN ST. PATRICK

St. George -- The week of Dec 12th – 18th proved to be an especially busy and eventful one for the Administrative team of St. Augustine's Medical Services (SAMS). Care institutions, for the young and elderly, across Grenada were visited. The mission? To ensure that all the 'goodies' donated by the generosity of patients, visitors and associates of SAMS, were personally distributed to the happy and expectant recipients.

SAMS held a food and toy drive over the last 6 weeks, to collect the items for distribution prior to the holiday season setting in. Visiting patients and associates generously supplied numerous items to be presented to the Father Mallaghan's Home for Boys, Bel Air Children's Home, Grand Anse Home for the Aged, St Cecelia's Home for the Aged and the Society of St. Vincent De Paul.

"This drive has become an integral part of SAMS' annual calendar which brings us special pleasure, in giving to those who are not in a position to reciprocate in kind, but 'pay in full' with their warm smiles and expressions of delight," said Allyson Amechi, Administrative Director of SAMS. who was accompanied by Lauren Grey MBE, Administrative Assistant in visits to the homes.

SAMS has further been able to pay special attention to the needs of the elderly during 2016, and supported the very first Elderly Dinner & Talent Evening held in St. Patrick on Sunday, December 18th. The event is the brainchild of Mr. Roydon A.K Beharry, Commonwealth Youth Ambassador for the region. It united over 40 persons, from 15 - 35 years, in working together to organise the event for members of the elderly in the parish.

"The theme of the event was, 'We Care – Our Senior Citizens Are Precious Jewels.' We chose this not only to acknowledge the value of the elderly but also to impress upon the minds of the younger persons involved, the very real contribution they have made to our society, culture and island and, as such, the respect that is due to them," stated Beharry. The senior citizens attending engaged in storytelling, showcasing of their talents and all manner of fun and games. The evening was a great success and provided many ideas for next year's young volunteers.

"We are particularly pleased to have been able to assist in an event which brings persons from either end of the age spectrum together, in a respectful and harmonious atmosphere, promoting awareness and learning on both sides. It really encapsulates the messages that this end of year season should be about. We warmly congratulate the organising committee and volunteers," said Dr. Amechi, part owner and resident physician at SAMS.