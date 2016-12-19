"CHRISTMAS IS A SEASON NOT ONLY OF REJOICING BUT OF REFLECTION."

Winston Churchill

As we come to the end of 2016 the New National Party takes this opportunity to wish all Grenadians and friends of Grenada a blessed Holiday Season, filled with joy and good cheer, as we all share special moments with our loved ones.

This time of year we reflect on 2016 and all of the challenges as a nation we have confronted head on. We thank Almighty God for his many mercies to our Nation and people.

We continue to be grateful for the peace, tranquility and stability we enjoy in this paradise.

We are thankful as well to all Grenadians and friends of Grenada, at home or abroad, who have joined hands and worked in 2016 to make Grenada better place--be it our men and women in uniform of the RGPF, our doctors, nurses and other Health Care Professionals, our Teachers and students who continue to excel on the regional stage, the hard working men and women of the Public Service, or our churches. We salute the bus drivers, vendors, business community and all those who lent to this year being one of the more successful years on record.

As a party, we are proud of the many achievements of our Administration in 2016.

This year has seen the economy of Grenada continuing to head in the right direction, with all Grenadians playing their part in the successes we have been able to secure, earning us high commendations from the major regional and international financial institutions, for doing the right thing at the right time.

As we reflect on the year 2016, let us also look ahead and march into 2017 as a more resolute and united people, dedicated to continued Nation-building.

The NNP remains committed to the development of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Our Prime Minister and Political Leader has done us proud with the plans incorporated in the 2016 Budget, and we applaud him and the Parliamentary Team on a wonderfully clear and concise picture of what has been done, what is being done and what will be done across all Ministries and constituencies to the improvement of our beautiful homeland and people.

We wish everyone a very Merry and Joyous Christmas and a bright and prosperous New Year.