LINE UP FOR PROGRAM
TO BE AIRED ON
SUNDAY, JUNE 18, 2017
09:00AM AND 06:00PM
CHIME FM 100.9

 

THE BUZZ
Scriptures, Feedback, Poll results

 

EDITORIALS
GRENADA ADVOCATE
Preparation is crucial for hurricanes
NEW TODAY
The problem with Education!!!
GRENADIAN VOICE
Will the cable company reconsider its decision to stop local programming?
CARIBUPDATE WEEKLY
n/a

 

INTERVIEWS
FROM GOUYAVE TO FYZABAD -- THE URIAH BUTLER STORY

Judy Antoine, Producer
THE OLIVE BRANCH PROJECT INC
Herrica Willis, Secretary to OBP
Melvaugn Coutain, Executive Director

 

FEATURES
FLOW SHUTTING DOWN COMMUNITY CHANNEL - THE FALLOUT!
Hugh Dolland, Former Managing Director, Grenada CableVision

listen
