INFLUENCE THE HEALING OF YOUR NATION

The Conference of Churches in Grenada has for a number of years been concerned that our acknowledgement of the week of events of October 1983, has not furthered the healing of the nation.

After the Thanksgiving Service in October 2015 at the Beaulieu RC Church, the Conference expressed its concern to the Committee of Social Partners. The Committee of the whole created a subcommittee and charged it with the responsibility of making recommendations as how best we might be able to commemorate these events in a way that, over time, would lend itself to a more united country.

The sub-committee produced the attached recommendations which the Committee of Social Partners acknowledged and gave its blessings to for dissemination for discussion and consultations. The CCG offered to lead in this process, and hence our sharing the draft recommendations with you.

We are hoping that you can share these and even encourage discussion or debate them. The plan is to have parish consultations and possibly a national consultation; and the recommendations coming from these as well as comments/recommendations sent in by email/letters, would inform the final recommendations sent to Cabinet.

Members of the subcommittee will be willing to discuss these issues as time and opportunity permit.

Rev. Dr. R. O. James

Chair of the subcommittee

Chairman, Conference of Churches in Grenada

DRAFT RECOMMENDATIONS FROM THE SUB COMMITTEE TO THE COMMITTEE OF SOCIAL PARTNERS

The week of Remembrance and Thanksgiving will run from October 19th to October 25th (7 days).

The Governor-General will be asked to deliver a message to the nation at the commencement of the week.

The public holiday will no longer be on October 25th as a fixed day, but on the Monday between and including the 19th and the 25th. If that were so, the following dates will be the holiday:

2017 - Monday will be on the 23rd

2018 - Monday will be on the 22nd

2019 - Monday will be on the 21st

2020 - Monday will be on the 19th

2021 - Monday will be on the 25th

2022 - Monday will be on the 24th

2023 - Monday will be on the 23rd

2024- Monday will be on the 21st

2025 - Monday will be on the 20th

The benefits of having the holiday as recommended above are:

[] In a five year period, we will have a holiday on both 19th and the 25th;

[] Given concerns about productivity in Grenada, we avoid having two holidays in that week and still be able to observe both thanksgiving and remembrance;

[] Additionally, the good thing about a week of activities with a holiday on the Monday is that there is a long weekend, but more importantly,

[] The Sunday before the Monday can be a time in all of our churches when the theme of "National Unity and Forgiveness can be emphasised".

The following are recommended activities for the week:-

During the week from the 19 to the 25, a vigil should to be held (route and format not discussed) and the dead from all sides (Grenadian, Cuban, and American) are to be remembered by their names being called;

The names of the Grenadian combatants killed during the conflict should be added to those at the monument in the Botanical Gardens and remembered on Remembrance Day; for after all, they are war dead, and they believed they were fighting for their country;

Each day of the week, activities of significance will occur, highlights being the 19th and the 25th;

Bells are to toll each day of the week at Midday - moment of silence and reflection;

Radio stations will be requested to play sombre music on the 19th and songs of thanksgiving on the 25th;

Media houses and civil society organizations will be encouraged to sponsor talks, panel discussions on forgiveness and national unity leading up to and during the period 19th – 25th;

Schools, on the 19th , (if not the day of the public holiday) should have in-school debates, panel discussions, and book readings about the period;

The following suggestion was not made by the committee but came from a member of the Conference of Churches:

A project be undertaken to create a "sanctuary" at Fort George at the place where the former members of the Grenada Government were executed. This will require/include: 1. that the masonry covering the bullet holes be removed, 2. monuments be erected on the spots where they last stood (perhaps head stones with their names engraved), and 3. A wooden or metal fence erected to enclose the area.

These suggestions, apart from "h" have already been submitted to the Committee of Social Partners and concurrence received. The plan now is to disseminate the recommendations to the public and different interest groups (the families of those who died on the 19th, the Martyrs Foundation, the US embassy, the ex-soldiers) for comments.

Committee members: Rev. Dr. R. Osbert James Fr. Sean Doggett, Mrs. Gloria Payne Banfield, and Ms. Donnette Narayan (Youth and teacher of social science at MacDonald College).