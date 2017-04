LINE UP FOR PROGRAM

TO BE AIRED ON

SUNDAY, APRIL 30, 2017

09:00AM AND 06:00PM

CHIME FM 100.9

THE BUZZ

Scriptures, Feedback, Poll results

EDITORIALS

GRENADA ADVOCATE

Focus on what's best for children

NEW TODAY

Developments inside TUC

GRENADIAN VOICE

The Police and domestic violence

CARIBUPDATE WEEKLY

The significance of NHI

INTERVIEWS

INTERESTING SENATE SITTING - THE MISSING US$7,000,000 CHEQUE

Ray Roberts, Labour Senator

THE LIU CAMP PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON HIS STATUS AND MT. HARTMAN

Terry Forrester, Charles Liu's representative in Grenada

FEATURES

MAY DAY AND PENSIONS WITH THE PUBLIC WORKERS UNION

Rachael Roberts, Public Relations Officer, PWU

Andrew Augustine, 1St VP, PWU

Brian Grimes, Public Relations Officer, PWU