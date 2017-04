LINE UP FOR PROGRAM

TO BE AIRED

SUNDAY, APRIL 23, 2017

09:00AM AND 06:00PM

CHIME FM 100.9

THE BUZZ

Scriptures, Feedback, Poll results

EDITORIALS

GRENADA ADVOCATE

Use good judgement on social media

NEW TODAY

The time is coming!!!

GRENADIAN VOICE

What a shining example

CARIBUPDATE WEEKLY

No to suggestion from Justice Saunders

INTERVIEWS

TBA

FEATURES

WHO'S CORRECT? SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION? OR GRENADA GOVERNMENT?

Nazim Burke, Political leader, NDC

Vincent Roberts, Chairman, NDC