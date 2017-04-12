Program Apr. 16, 2017

LINE UP FOR PROGRAM
TO BE AIRED ON
SUNDAY, APR 16, 2017
09:00AM AND 06:00 PM
CHIME FM 100.6

 

THE BUZZ

Scriptures, Feedback, Poll results

 

EDITORIALS
GRENADA ADVOCATE
Students need conflict resolution skills
NEW TODAY
tba
GRENADIAN VOICE
True Reparation
CARIBUPDATE WEEKLY
tba

 

INTERVIEWS
GRENADA CO-OP BANKS FUN WALK 2017

Richard Duncan, Managing Director, Grenada Co-operative Bank Ltd
Allan Bierzynski - Managing Director, Hubbard's
James Pitt, Country Manager, Flow
Sonia Nixon, Senior Medical Officer, Ministry of Health

 

FEATURES
SHOULD MARIJUANA BE DECRIMINALIZED?

Cristofre Martin, Ph.D. in Molecular Medicine from University of Ottawa
Richie Maitland, Masters Degree Human Rights Law

