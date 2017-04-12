LINE UP FOR PROGRAM

TO BE AIRED ON

SUNDAY, APR 16, 2017

09:00AM AND 06:00 PM

CHIME FM 100.6

THE BUZZ

Scriptures, Feedback, Poll results

EDITORIALS

GRENADA ADVOCATE

Students need conflict resolution skills

NEW TODAY

tba

GRENADIAN VOICE

True Reparation

CARIBUPDATE WEEKLY

tba

INTERVIEWS

GRENADA CO-OP BANKS FUN WALK 2017

Richard Duncan, Managing Director, Grenada Co-operative Bank Ltd

Allan Bierzynski - Managing Director, Hubbard's

James Pitt, Country Manager, Flow

Sonia Nixon, Senior Medical Officer, Ministry of Health

FEATURES

SHOULD MARIJUANA BE DECRIMINALIZED?

Cristofre Martin, Ph.D. in Molecular Medicine from University of Ottawa

Richie Maitland, Masters Degree Human Rights Law