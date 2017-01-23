GNT MEETS WITH TAWU AND PWU ST. GEORGE -- The Government Negotiating Team met with the leadership of the Public Workers Union (PWU) and the Technical and Allied Workers Union (TAWU) on Friday, January 20th.
TOO LITTLE TOO LATE? Around the world people are clamoring for their leaders to take responsibility for their words and their actions. From the United States to Italy traditional governance is giving way to a more radical approach as people remove those who want to continue with business as usual.
INCREASE IN GASTROENTERITIS St. George -- The Surveillance Unit in the Ministry of Health says that based on its most recent analysis of reported data, there is an apparent increase in Gastroenteritis "Gastro" cases on the island.
CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED St. George -- A 54 year old farmer, Landa Nathaniel of Clozier, St. John was found dead in his farmland sometime after 9:00p.m. on Thursday 19th January, 2017 following a search by relatives and friends.
PRIME MINISTER MITCHELL CONGRATULATES NEW U.S PRESIDENT ON HIS INAUGURATION ST GEORGE -- Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell has welcomed the inauguration of new US President Donald Trump, saying he expects the new administration will positively engage Grenada and the rest of the region on issues of mutual interest.
PURE LIES AND POLITICAL LIES AND THE LIAR "The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves." (Shakespeare: Julius Caesar)
REX RESORTS RESPONDS TO MINISTER STEELE'S COMMENTS ON THE GRENADIAN BY REX At this week's post-cabinet press briefing on Tuesday, 17 January, Minister for Health Nicholas Steele made a number of misleading statements pertaining to the Grenadian by Rex Resorts and the requirements outlined in our 99-year lease with the Government. The Minister's most recentRead more »
JENNY'S PLACE, GRENADA, WINS EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR 2017
St. George -- Jenny's Place, Grenada, a small boutique hotel, situated at the northern end of Grand Anse beach in Grenada has won the Award of Excellence for 2017 by Hotels Combined, Co. UK.
VISA WAIVER LIST OF COUNTRIES NOT CHANGED
The U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS advises the public that, contrary to rumors, the list of countries participating in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program has NOT changed. Please click on the link to see the complete list of countries whose citizens are currently eligible to travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program. Click here https://travel.state.gov/content/visas/en/visit/visa-waiver-program.html
VENUE: THE GRENADA TRADE CENTER
CALABASH LUXURY BOUTIQUE HOTEL AND SPA ACCEPTED INTO VIRTUOSO PROGRAM
St. George -- With its reputation for combining five star service and luxury within a relaxed and intimate environment, Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel & Spa has been accepted as a Virtuoso Property.
GRENADA CONSTITUTION ORDER 1973
LAW MADE SIMPLE
01.17.17
Electronic crimes Act
CSO SPEAKS
01.23.17
Dr. Dunstan Phillips
Agriculture and the 2017 Budget
01.06.17
Brian Pitt
Allan Bierzynski
Public finance management and the budgetary process
Atherton Martin - DOM
Catherine Edwards - UK
Margaret Francis - NYC
George Grant - GND
Beverley Sinclair - GND
12.17.16
Language Matters - Mastering the English Language
Gloria Payne-Banfield
Marlene David
Barbara Jenkins
How confident are you in the level of due diligence that is done on foreign investors and applicants for the Citizenship by Investment program?