VINDICATION TIME Without boasting, I must admit, that the latest CBI news coming out of Dominica has vindicated my opinions on the Citizenship by Investment Programme which were aired via your SWGG on January 8th and 22nd 2017 and it seems that the day of reckoning is here and could just be the beginning of other things.

POLITICS -
28-01-2017
WHEN WILL THE MESSAGE SINK IN!!!

DOMINICA'S LATEST DIPLOMATIC PASSPORT SCANDAL COULD HURT THE REGIONBASSETERRE, St Kitts (WINN) -- Concern has been expressed about the possible negative impact that the latest diplomatic passport scandal in which Dominica has found itself embroiled can on the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) countries.

BUSINESS -
28-01-2017
THE SILLY-SEASON HAS ARRIVED

STATEMENT ON TEVIN St. George -- The National Democratic Congress (NDC) condemns in the strongest possible terms what the party views as an attack on its Constituency Caretaker for Carriacou and Petite Martinique, Mr. Tevin Andrews.

POLITICS -
27-01-2017
FEATURED ADDRESS

THE ANNUAL AWARDS CEREMONY AND DINNER OF THE GRENADA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 26TH NOVEMBER 2016 SIR RONALD SANDERS KCMG KCN

BUSINESS -
27-01-2017
FASHION FORWARD:

FLOW CUSTOMERS IN FOR A TREAT AS MONDAY NIGHT TV HEATS UP WITH CARIBBEAN'S NEXT TOP MODEL SEASON 3 ON FLOW1St. George – Flow customers will have front row seats as Caribbean's Next Top Model (CaribeNTM) Season 3 heats up Monday night television with its double-length series premiere on January 30th at 9 pm – exclusively on Flow1, formerly known as Flow TV.

CULTURE AND ENTERTAINMENT -
27-01-2017
DANGEROUS DOGS

8 PIT BULLS SEIZED IN JOINT HEALTH AND POLICE OPERATION ST. GEORGE -- Police and Vector Control workers from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday January 25, 2017, conducted a joint operation in the South of the island, cracking down on illegal owners of dangerous dogs, in attempt to curb the illegal practice.

POLICE/CRIME -
27-01-2017
STICKING A PIN ON....

"SOMETHING IS ROTTEN" IN THE SPICE ISLE That which is not supported by a process may well be seduced by a purse! Not so? The compulsory acquisition of the Grenadian by REX Resort by the Government of Grenada needs a sanitising dose of basic common sense. Beyond the declaration that the acquisition is for a public purpose, the Grenadian public has been deliberately kept in the dark. The fact that

POLITICS -
27-01-2017
CHARTING THE FUTURE

NDC TOWNHALL MEETING
01.26.17

POLITICS -
27-01-2017
THE BEST IN GRENADA SPORTS

NATIONAL SPORTS AWARDS CEREMONY ST GEORGE – Her Excellency Dame Cecile La Grenade and Sports Minister Roland Bhola will be among guests for the National Sports Award Ceremony taking place this weekend.

SPORT -
26-01-2017
REPUBLIC ON A ROLL?

REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED RECORDS US $49.4 MILLION PROFIT Port of Spain -- Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) has recorded a profit attributable to shareholders of US$49.4million for the quarter ending December 31, 2016. This represents an increase of US$3.5 million (7.6%) over the corresponding period in 2015.

BUSINESS -
26-01-2017
Shoutbox

I WAS HUMILIATED....

Created on 05 February 2017 Written by Mail Online

VC HERO JOHNSON BEHARRY WAS HELD AT US IMMIGRATION FOR THREE HOURS AFTER TRUMP'S NEW TRAVEL CRACKDOWN

Click here to read

 

STICKING A PIN ON...

Created on 04 February 2017 Written by William Joseph

THE CASE OF CHARISMA AND FALLEN 'STARS'

Grenadian folklore and politics liken charisma onto stardom, and that is very real. In our cultural milieu, charisma is said to exist where someone in the 'power/influence space' attaches himself/herself naturally to, and connects effortlessly with, people at all levels of the society.  They, in turn, embrace and smile approvingly upon him/her.

Read more: STICKING A PIN ON...
 

6TH LANTERN FLORAL EXPOSITION

Created on 03 February 2017 Written by GRENLEC

 

A GOODWILL GESTURE?

Created on 03 February 2017 Written by LEVERA RESORT

LEVERA BEACH RESORT DONATES ADDITIONAL TABLETS TO LOCAL SCHOOLS

The Levera Beach Resort is moving forward on its commitment to donate 1,000 computer tablets to benefit local school children. The resort, which is currently under construction on Grenada's undeveloped northern coast, is working closely with Grenada Schools Inc., on the initiative to further the educational capabilities of Grenada's elementary schools, and bridge the digital gap for the children of Grenada.

Read more: A GOODWILL GESTURE?
 

"WE CAN, I CAN"

Created on 03 February 2017 Written by carpha

REDUCE MY RISK OF CANCER

Port of Spain -- The large number of deaths from breast and cervical cancer in the Caribbean is very alarming, since cervical cancer is largely preventable, and breast cancer can be detected early and treated successfully.

Executive Director, Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), Dr C. James Hospedales said, "Common modifiable risk factors that contribute to the development of cancers include tobacco use, unhealthy diets, physical inactivity and harmful use of alcohol."  He also stated that, "There is strong evidence that a person's risk of developing cancer can be substantially reduced through healthy lifestyles. A reduction in modifiable risk factors will contribute to a decrease in cancer cases, and as a consequence, deaths and costs from the disease in our Region."

Read more: "WE CAN, I CAN"
 

