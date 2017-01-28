VINDICATION TIME Without boasting, I must admit, that the latest CBI news coming out of Dominica has vindicated my opinions on the Citizenship by Investment Programme which were aired via your SWGG on January 8th and 22nd 2017 and it seems that the day of reckoning is here and could just be the beginning of other things.
DOMINICA'S LATEST DIPLOMATIC PASSPORT SCANDAL COULD HURT THE REGIONBASSETERRE, St Kitts (WINN) -- Concern has been expressed about the possible negative impact that the latest diplomatic passport scandal in which Dominica has found itself embroiled can on the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) countries.
STATEMENT ON TEVIN St. George -- The National Democratic Congress (NDC) condemns in the strongest possible terms what the party views as an attack on its Constituency Caretaker for Carriacou and Petite Martinique, Mr. Tevin Andrews.Read more »
FLOW CUSTOMERS IN FOR A TREAT AS MONDAY NIGHT TV HEATS UP WITH CARIBBEAN'S NEXT TOP MODEL SEASON 3 ON FLOW1St. George – Flow customers will have front row seats as Caribbean's Next Top Model (CaribeNTM) Season 3 heats up Monday night television with its double-length series premiere on January 30th at 9 pm – exclusively on Flow1, formerly known as Flow TV.
8 PIT BULLS SEIZED IN JOINT HEALTH AND POLICE OPERATION ST. GEORGE -- Police and Vector Control workers from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday January 25, 2017, conducted a joint operation in the South of the island, cracking down on illegal owners of dangerous dogs, in attempt to curb the illegal practice.
"SOMETHING IS ROTTEN" IN THE SPICE ISLE That which is not supported by a process may well be seduced by a purse! Not so? The compulsory acquisition of the Grenadian by REX Resort by the Government of Grenada needs a sanitising dose of basic common sense. Beyond the declaration that the acquisition is for a public purpose, the Grenadian public has been deliberately kept in the dark. The fact thatRead more »
NATIONAL SPORTS AWARDS CEREMONY ST GEORGE – Her Excellency Dame Cecile La Grenade and Sports Minister Roland Bhola will be among guests for the National Sports Award Ceremony taking place this weekend.
REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED RECORDS US $49.4 MILLION PROFIT Port of Spain -- Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) has recorded a profit attributable to shareholders of US$49.4million for the quarter ending December 31, 2016. This represents an increase of US$3.5 million (7.6%) over the corresponding period in 2015.
VC HERO JOHNSON BEHARRY WAS HELD AT US IMMIGRATION FOR THREE HOURS AFTER TRUMP'S NEW TRAVEL CRACKDOWN
THE CASE OF CHARISMA AND FALLEN 'STARS'
Grenadian folklore and politics liken charisma onto stardom, and that is very real. In our cultural milieu, charisma is said to exist where someone in the 'power/influence space' attaches himself/herself naturally to, and connects effortlessly with, people at all levels of the society. They, in turn, embrace and smile approvingly upon him/her.
LEVERA BEACH RESORT DONATES ADDITIONAL TABLETS TO LOCAL SCHOOLS
The Levera Beach Resort is moving forward on its commitment to donate 1,000 computer tablets to benefit local school children. The resort, which is currently under construction on Grenada's undeveloped northern coast, is working closely with Grenada Schools Inc., on the initiative to further the educational capabilities of Grenada's elementary schools, and bridge the digital gap for the children of Grenada.
GRENADA CONSTITUTION ORDER 1973
LAW MADE SIMPLE
01.31.17
Electronic crimes Act-2
CSO SPEAKS
02.01.17
Flavian Antoine
Sandra Ferguson
Recommendations from Compete Caribbean
THE GREAT DEBATE
02.03.17
Allan Bierzynski
Willie Joseph
Be it resolved that recent developments in Dominica and Grenada have brought into question the integrity of the due diligence process being conducted by regional governments on potential foreign investors
MEK WE CHAT
02.02.17
Jerry George - SVG
Beverly Sinclair - GND
Margaret Francis - NYC
Catherine Edwards - LON
Alexander Joseph - TNT
Atherton Martin - DOM
George Grant - GND
12.17.16
Language Matters - Mastering the English Language
Gloria Payne-Banfield
Marlene David
Barbara Jenkins