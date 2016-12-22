LINE UP FOR PROGRAM

TO BE AIRED ON

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2017

09:00AM AND 06:00PM

CHIME FM 100.9

THE BUZZ

Scriptures, Feedback. Poll Results

EDITORIALS

GRENADA ADVOCATE

Looking back at 2016, but moving ahead with purpose

CARIBUPDATE WEEKLY

Not available

NEW TODAY

Not available

GRENADIAN VOICE

Not available

FEATURE

THE CARIBBEAN: IN RETROSPECT; AND LOOKING FORWARD

EDITION OF MEK WE CHAT

Jerry George, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Atherton Martin, Dominica

Catherine Edwards, London

Margaret Francis, New York

Alexander Joseph, Trinidad and Tobago

George Grant, Grenada