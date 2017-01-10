DRUG BUST St. George -- In its first drug bust of the year the RGPF Anti-Drug squad in a joint operation with the Coast Guard Unit netted 80-pounds of compressed marijuana which also led to the seizure of one speed boat.
WAGE INCREASES TOTAL MORE THAN EC$ 22 MILLION ST. GEORGE -- The Grenada government and a number of trade unions in the country have signed agreements on wage increases covering the next three years.
FIVE WIN WITH ROTARY'S CAROLS BY CANDELIGHT APP PRIZE DRAWSt. George – Five Carols by Candlelight (CBC) patrons are winners in the event's app prize draw promotion, which began on Monday 19th December.
A REPEATED PROPOSAL ON A WAY TO BENEFICIALLY ENGAGE ALUMNI OF GRENADA's T.A. MARRYSHOW COMMUNITY COLLEGE (T. A.M.C.C.) I would like to propose as I have done previously, that the administrators of T.A.M.C.C. should generally action a systematic plan to organize and mobilize its alumni in the Diaspora and at home (using available socal media and existing data banks to create a mailing li
GRENADA'S PM TO TAKE OVER AS CHAIR OF CARICOM FROM JULY ST. GEORGE -- Grenada's Prime Minister Dr. the Rt. Hon. Keith Mitchell is due to take over as the new Chairman of CARICOM from the first of July this year for a new six month stint.
CONSTRUCTION WELL UNDERWAY AT LEVERAST. GEORGE -- The Levera Beach Resort in Grenada's northern parish of St. Patrick says construction has begun in earnest following last month's ground breaking ceremony.
KIMPTON TO OPEN NEW HOTEL IN GRENADAGrenada— Kimpton Hotels & Restaurant plans to open its second property in the Caribbean islands, Kimpton Kawana Bay Grenada Resort, a 146-key hotel slated to open in early 2019.
GOVERNANCE 101 January, 2017, is as good a time as any for us to get serious in dealing with our personal imperfections and the full range of worsening societal issues; so that by December, 2017, we might be justified in saying, "Indeed, we are glad"!
NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (NDC) NY CHAPTER EXTENDS CONDOLENCES ON PASSING OF TWO STALWARTS IN GRENADA
New York -- The recent passing of VERO QUARLES, mother of SYLVESTER QUARLES, NDC Caretaker for St. Andrew Southwest, and MARCEL PETERS, former NDC Leader of the Opposition and Parliamentary Representative for St. Andrew North East, has been brought to the attention of the NDC-NY Chapter.
GOVERNANCE 101 PART 2
Threats to governance:
Grenada has had many examples of breakdowns in governance since Independence which can be easily identified with the benefit of hindsight. Notwithstanding, their most beneficial contribution can be to make us safe and cause us to do better going forward.
RGPF EQUIPPED WITH MOBILE RADAR SPEED DETECTORS
St. George -- The Royal Grenada Police Force has moved a notch up in its fight against speeding on the nation's road, as 20 police officers are now trained and certified to operate new speed measurement devices which will be put to use in a matter of days.
GRENADA CONSTITUTION ORDER 1973
LAW MADE SIMPLE
01.10.17
Obtaining possessory title-2
CSO SPEAKS
01.11.17
James Nicholas
Fishing industry and 2017 Budget
THE GREAT DEBATE
01.06.17
Brian Pitt
Allan Bierzynski
Public finance management and the budgetary process
01.12.17
Jerry George - SVG
Catherine Edwards - UK
Margaret Francis - NYC
George Grant - GND
Beverley Sinclair - GND
REFLECTIONS
12.17.16
Language Matters - Mastering the English Language
Gloria Payne-Banfield
Marlene David
Barbara Jenkins
With the recent departure of Alexandra Otway-Noel from Government, there is already wide speculation that this is only the first of at least three. Whom else do you expect may fall by the wayside? (Click on "Next" to see all options!!!!)