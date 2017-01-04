NETHERLANDS INSURANCE DOUBLES SOBER-UP ZONE TO BRING IN 2017 St. George -- The Netherlands sponsored Sober-Up Zone was another big hit on New Year's Eve. Operations were set up at two of the holidays' most popular celebratory events – "Glamour" at the Port Louis Marina and "Inception" at the Grenadian by Rex Resorts.
NETHERLANDS CONSULATE RELOCATED Effective 1st January, 2017 the Office of the Consulate of the Netherlands in Grenada has been relocated from the office of Grant Joseph & Co. to the Office of Mitchell & Co. , Units 14-16 Excel Plaza, Grand Anse, St. George.
A SUCCESSFUL YEAR FOR YOUNG SWIMMER, JENEBI BENOITSt. George -- A promising young swimmer from the St. Paul community has made himself, his swim Club Grenfin and Grenada proud. Jenebi Benoit has just returned from Trinidad where he participated in the ASATT Invitational, earning himself seven gold medals, two silvers and one bronze from the eleven events in which he part
2017 - THE YEAR FOR SPORTS IN GRENADA In December of 2015, I decided that 2016 will be the 'Year of the Progressive'. I chose that direction after careful consideration and re-examination of our time on this earth.
GRENADIAN NATIONALS RECOGNISED ON QUEEN'S NEW YEAR HONOURS LIST 2017 Grenadians lead the way for Caribbean nationals receiving awards on the Queen's New Year Honours List for 2017.
DURHAM STUDENT KAYAK PAIR COMPLETE 2,000 MILE PADDLE FROM GRENADA TO MIAMI IN JUST OVER THREE MONTHSTWO North-East based students have completed a gruelling epic kayak challenge in the Caribbean and western Atlantic.
MUTINEERS AND THRILLERS IN CONCERT Two of Grenada's popular music bands from the sixties, Mutineers and Thrillers will be in concert on Monday, January 2 from 8:00pm until, at VENUS Sports Bar and Restaurant; and also on Friday, January 6 from 8:00pm at the Grenada Yacht Club.
NETHERLANDS INSURANCE SOBER-UP ZONE AT NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATIONS St. George -- Netherlands Insurance announced yesterday that New Year's celebrants will have the added facility of access to their Sober-up Zone at not one, but two of the most popular party events this Old Year's Eve - Glamour at Port Louis Marina and Inception at the Grenadian by Rex Resort.
FIVE WIN WITH ROTARY'S CAROLS BY CANDELIGHT APP PRIZE DRAW
St. George – Five Carols by Candlelight (CBC) patrons are winners in the event's app prize draw promotion, which began on Monday 19th December.
A REPEATED PROPOSAL ON A WAY TO BENEFICIALLY ENGAGE ALUMNI OF GRENADA's T.A. MARRYSHOW COMMUNITY COLLEGE (T. A.M.C.C.)
I would like to propose as I have done previously, that the administrators of T.A.M.C.C. should generally action a systematic plan to organize and mobilize its alumni in the Diaspora and at home (using available socal media and existing data banks to create a mailing list) to be part of a massive network that could donate much needed funds, educational equipment and books to the college.
GRENADA'S PM TO TAKE OVER AS CHAIR OF CARICOM FROM JULY
ST. GEORGE -- Grenada's Prime Minister Dr. the Rt. Hon. Keith Mitchell is due to take over as the new Chairman of CARICOM from the first of July this year for a new six month stint.
CONSTRUCTION WELL UNDERWAY AT LEVERA
ST. GEORGE -- The Levera Beach Resort in Grenada's northern parish of St. Patrick says construction has begun in earnest following last month's ground breaking ceremony.
GRENADA CONSTITUTION ORDER 1973
LAW MADE SIMPLE
12.13.16
Obtaining possessory title
CSO SPEAKS
01.04.17
SANDRA FERGUSON
A look at Budget 2017
THE GREAT DEBATE
01.06.17
Brian Pitt
Allan Bierzynski
Public finance management and the budgetary process
01.05.17
Jerry George - SVG
Catherine Edwards - UK
Margaret Francis - NYC
George Grant - GND
Atherton Martin - DOM
Tamika Gilbert/VICTIM
Lynnel Gilbert/VICTIM
REFLECTIONS
12.17.16
Language Matters - Mastering the English Language
Gloria Payne-Banfield
Marlene David
Barbara Jenkins
There is a growing feeling of frustration and hopelessness among many Grenadians as is evidenced over the airwaves and social media --- most of it, the result of poor governance. How will Grenadians respond?