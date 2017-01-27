"SOMETHING IS ROTTEN" IN THE SPICE ISLE That which is not supported by a process may well be seduced by a purse! Not so? The compulsory acquisition of the Grenadian by REX Resort by the Government of Grenada needs a sanitising dose of basic common sense. Beyond the declaration that the acquisition is for a public purpose, the Grenadian public has been deliberately kept in the dark. The fact that
NATIONAL SPORTS AWARDS CEREMONY ST GEORGE – Her Excellency Dame Cecile La Grenade and Sports Minister Roland Bhola will be among guests for the National Sports Award Ceremony taking place this weekend.
REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED RECORDS US $49.4 MILLION PROFIT Port of Spain -- Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) has recorded a profit attributable to shareholders of US$49.4million for the quarter ending December 31, 2016. This represents an increase of US$3.5 million (7.6%) over the corresponding period in 2015.
JENNY'S PLACE, GRENADA, WINS EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR 2017St. George -- Jenny's Place, Grenada, a small boutique hotel, situated at the northern end of Grand Anse beach in Grenada has won the Award of Excellence for 2017 by Hotels Combined, Co. UK.
VISA WAIVER LIST OF COUNTRIES NOT CHANGED The U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS advises the public that, contrary to rumors, the list of countries participating in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program has NOT changed. Please click on the link to see the complete list of countries whose citizens are currently eligible to travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program
INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMS' DAY 2017 ST. GEORGE -- The World Customs Organisation (WCO) has dedicated the 2017 International Customs' Day recognition to promoting data analysis under the slogan "Data Analysis for effective Border Management."
UK SUPPORTS SMALL ISLAND DEVELOPING STATES IN THE COMMONWEALTH CARIBBEAN Bridgetown -- Leading marine experts from the Caribbean and the UK are joining up this week at a three-day workshop aiming to support the sustainable growth of marine economies in the region.
FUNDRAINING DEADLINE NEARS FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT FOR YOUNG CARRIACOU BOY Hillsborough - A young boy from Carriacou will be travelling to Boston under the guardianship of his sister for life-‐changing treatment.
SHOWING THE YOUTH OUR UGLY SIDE
Many complain bitterly about how misguided today's young people are. Young people are accused of either not being focused on or interested in anything at all; or being focused on or interested in all the wrong things. They are often described as being apathetic about matters that affect them, particularly political causes. Many people lament about what the world has become and are pessimistic about the future being in the hands of the youths.
NDC ST. MARK CONSTITUENCY HAS NEW CARETAKER
St. George -- The National Democratic Congress (NDC) now has a new Caretaker for the St. Mark Constituency in the person of Jerome Thomas. He was endorsed on Monday evening at a meeting of his Constituency Branch at the Bonaire Government School in St. Mark.
AXCEL TO TRANSFORM THE ECONOMY OF THE BIG PARISH
St. Andrew - A celebratory feat of economic boost for the rural residents of Grenville as Axcel Finance opened its second branch in Grenada on Wednesday January 25, 2017. With hundreds of citizens in attendance, together with top Government officials including the Prime Minister and three Cabinet Ministers, many business owners and community leaders joined for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
GRENADA HAS ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL RUN
ST. GEORGE -- On January 25th 2017, Grenada issued its first 91 day treasury bill for 2017 on the Regional Government Securities Market.
GRENADA CONSTITUTION ORDER 1973
LAW MADE SIMPLE
01.31.17
Electronic crimes Act-2
CSO SPEAKS
02.01.17
Flavian Antoine
Sandra Ferguson
Recommendations from Compete Caribbean
01.06.17
Brian Pitt
Allan Bierzynski
Public finance management and the budgetary process
MEK WE CHAT
01.26.17
Jerry George - SVG
Beverly Sinclair - GND
Margaret Francis - NYC
Catherine Edwards - LON
Alexander Joseph - TNT
Atherton Martin - DOM
George Grant - GND
12.17.16
Language Matters - Mastering the English Language
Gloria Payne-Banfield
Marlene David
Barbara Jenkins
I expect that the next general election will be in