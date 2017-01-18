More News

GRENADA HOTEL & TOURISM ASSOCIATION LAUNCH PURE GRENADA BOOK FOR CHILDREN ST. GEORGE-- An event took place at True Blue Resort on the evening of the 17th January to celebrate the release of the Pure Grenada book for children. It marks the last phase of the GHTA's Compete Caribbean Project which in its initial stage enabled the rebranding of Grenada to 'Pure Grenada.'

CULTURE AND ENTERTAINMENT -
18-01-2017
THE ARTS
THEATRICAL AND CULTURAL EXCHANGE EXPERIENCE BY SJC GRENVILLESt. Andrew -- Students from the St. Joseph's Convent Grenville Drama Society and the Fyzabad Composite Secondary School (Trinidad) will present a mini drama festival and cultural exchange at Deluxe Cinema on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 January 2017. Two one-hour plays will be mounted starting at 4pm.  These plays a

CULTURE AND ENTERTAINMENT -
18-01-2017
PETROLEUM PRICES NUDGING UP With effect from today, the prices for petroleum products in Grenada are as follows:

BUSINESS -
18-01-2017
GOVERNMENT NOT HAPPY ABOUT RE-TAKING REX St. George -- At Tuesday's post cabinet briefing, Minister with responsibility for International Business Nickolas Steele explained to the media that a court has ruled that government has the right to acquire the Rex Grenadian hotel and that government's decision to acquire was not a happy one, but one that had to be taken. He explain why

BUSINESS -
17-01-2017
LEADING FROM ABOVE THE LINE
SON OF THE SOIL AUTHORS NEW LEADERSHIP PHILOSOPHY St. George -- Highlights of a way of thinking which allows people to discover who they really are and their potential for growth and leadership will be unveiled in Beaulieu, St. George's on Thursday. The occasion will be the launch of the philosophy of Leading From Above the Line authored by Grenadian-born Dr. Theo Ferguson, at t

OTHER -
17-01-2017
OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM GOVERNMENT

OTWAY-NOEL'S RESIGNATION ST. GEORGE -- The Prime Minister Hon the Rt Dr. Keith Mitchell has thanked former Minister Hon. Alexandra Otway-Noel for her services to the government following a joint meeting to discuss her expressed wish to continue her representation as an MP of St George South.

POLITICS -
17-01-2017
POLICE ARRESTS

MAN ON "DANGEROUS DOG" CHARGES St. George -- Police have formally charged a St. Patrick resident after a 60 year old man in his neighborhood was mauled by pit bull dogs allegedly owned by him.

POLICE/CRIME -
17-01-2017
POST CABINET BRIEFING
01.17.17
Hon. Nickolas Steele

GOVERNMENT -
17-01-2017
TRIBUTE TO SIR NICK

SIR NICHOLAS BRATHWAITE: GRENADA'S BEST PRIME MINISTER I was deeply saddened by the death of Sir Nicholas Brathwaite (Sir Nick) in November 2016 and that he died in virtual obscurity, ignored by the leadership of his party, the NDC, and a man with a broken heart for Grenada which he loved and served so well.

COMMUNITY -
16-01-2017
RETIREMENT

CANON CLEMENT FRANCIS ENDS PASTORAL MINISTRY St. George -- The St. George's Anglican Church Community is making preparations to join their Anglican fraternity on the sister isle of Carriacou to bid farewell to Canon Clement Francis as his full-time pastoral ministry closes on January 31st.

COMMUNITY -
16-01-2017
Program Jan. 22, 2017

Created on 19 January 2017 Written by George

LINE UP FOR PROGRAM
TO BE AIRED ON
SUNDAY, JANUARY 22, 2017
09:00AM AND 06:00PM
CHIME FM 100.9

 

THE BUZZ
Scriptures, Feedback, Poll results

 

EDITORIALS
GRENADA ADVOCATE
Take extra caution to prevent flu epidemic
NEW TODAY
The resignation of Alexandra Otway-Noel
GRENADIAN VOICE
Who are Grenada's economic citizens?
CARIBUPDATE WEEKLY
There will be no cowering

 

INTERVIEWS
MISCONCEPTIONS ABOUT THE GRENADA UNION OF TEACHERS/GOVERNMENT AGREEMENT
Lydon Lewis, President, Grenada Union of Teachers
Davis Adams, 1st Deputy President, GUT
THE UNIVERSITY OF GUYANA --- REACHING OUT!
Ivelaw Griffith, Vice-Chancellor, University of Guyana
Ronald Aaron, Director, School of Medicine, UG
Nigel Gravesande, Registrar, UG
GRENADA INVITATIONAL ATHLETIC MEETING
Michael Bascombe, Brainchild, Grenada Invitational

 

FEATURES
THE GREAT DEBATE: PUBLIC FINANCE MANAGEMENT AND THE BUDGETARY PROCESS
Brian Pitt, Businessman
Alan Bierzynski, Businessman

 

PARLIAMENTARY SITTING (Audio)

Created on 21 January 2017 Written by George

SITTING OF THE SENATE

 

TAKE NOTE

Created on 20 January 2017 Written by MOH

INCREASE IN GASTROENTERITIS

St. George -- The Surveillance Unit in the Ministry of Health says that based on its most recent analysis of reported data, there is an apparent increase in Gastroenteritis "Gastro" cases on the island.

POLICE REPORT

Created on 20 January 2017 Written by RGPF

CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED

St. George -- A 54 year old farmer, Landa Nathaniel of Clozier, St. John was found dead in his farmland sometime after 9:00p.m. on Thursday 19th January, 2017 following a search by relatives and friends.

'BAMA'S OUT! TRUMP'S IN!

Created on 20 January 2017 Written by GIS

PRIME MINISTER MITCHELL CONGRATULATES NEW U.S PRESIDENT ON HIS INAUGURATION

ST GEORGE -- Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell has welcomed the inauguration of new US President Donald Trump, saying he expects the new administration will positively engage Grenada and the rest of the region on issues of mutual interest.

PROGRAM SCHEDULE

 

 GRENADA CONSTITUTION ORDER 1973

LAW MADE SIMPLE
01.17.17
Electronic crimes Act

CSO SPEAKS
01.18.17
Josh Lewis
Grenada Poultry Association

THE GREAT DEBATE
01.06.17
Brian Pitt
Allan Bierzynski
Public finance management and the budgetary process

  GTA CRUISE SHIP SCHEDULE

Updated Jan. 09, 2017, 2015

MEK WE CHAT

01.19.17
Jerry George - SVG

Atherton Martin - DOM
Catherine Edwards - UK
Margaret Francis - NYC
George Grant - GND
Beverley Sinclair - GND

 REFLECTIONS

12.17.16
Language Matters - Mastering the English Language
Gloria Payne-Banfield
Marlene David
Barbara Jenkins

WEEKLY POLL-011417

Who's next?

With the recent departure of Alexandra Otway-Noel from Government, there is already wide speculation that this is only the first of at least three. Whom else do you expect may fall by the wayside? (Click on "Next" to see all options!!!!)

Nickolas Steele
Tobias Clement
Emmalyn Pierre
Clifton Paul
Anthony Boatswain
