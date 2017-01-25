More News

BRAVO, JENNY'S PLACE...

JENNY'S PLACE, GRENADA, WINS EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR 2017St. George -- Jenny's Place, Grenada, a small boutique hotel, situated at the northern end of Grand Anse beach in Grenada has won the Award of Excellence for 2017 by Hotels Combined, Co. UK.

25-01-2017
BE ADVISED....

VISA WAIVER LIST OF COUNTRIES NOT CHANGED The U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS advises the public that, contrary to rumors, the list of countries participating in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program has NOT changed. Please click on the link to see the complete list of countries whose citizens are currently eligible to travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program

25-01-2017
VENUE: THE GRENADA TRADE CENTER

25-01-2017
THURSDAY JANUARY 26TH

INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMS' DAY 2017 ST. GEORGE -- The World Customs Organisation (WCO) has dedicated the 2017 International Customs' Day recognition to promoting data analysis under the slogan "Data Analysis for effective Border Management."

25-01-2017
DEVELOPING RESILIENT MARINE ECONOMIES:

UK SUPPORTS SMALL ISLAND DEVELOPING STATES IN THE COMMONWEALTH CARIBBEAN Bridgetown -- Leading marine experts from the Caribbean and the UK are joining up this week at a three-day workshop aiming to support the sustainable growth of marine economies in the region.

25-01-2017
PLEASE LEND A HELPING HAND

FUNDRAINING DEADLINE NEARS FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT FOR YOUNG CARRIACOU BOY Hillsborough - A young boy from Carriacou will be travelling to Boston under the guardianship of his sister for life-­‐changing treatment.

25-01-2017
STUDENT ENTREPRENEURS SHOWCASE THEIR PRODUCTS/SERVICES AT JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OPEN HOUSE 2017 St. George -- Junior Achievement Grenada Inc. (JA-GND) has reached the stage in its program where students of respective companies are in the process of producing, marketing and selling their products or services.

24-01-2017
GRENADIAN, CARLOS PETERS IS EXECUTIVE CHEF AT THE DECK RESTAURANTSt. George -- Distinctive experiences for guests have been the benchmark for The Deck Restaurant at Le Phare Bleu since its inception over 8 years ago.  The addition and warm welcome of Chef Carlos Peters to the team as Executive Chef is a continuation of efforts to deliver on that promise.

24-01-2017
MEDIA CONFERENCES (Audio)

POST-CABINET BRIEFING
Hon. Roland Bhola
Sen. Pamela Moses
GRENADA INVITATIONAL
Dexter Mitchell
Bruce Swan

24-01-2017
PETER ANDALL SUPPORTS CLIMATE RESILIENCE RESEARCH St. George -- Peter Andall owner of Andall & Associates has leased for 25 years 17 acres of land; 7 acres in Spring Garden & 10 acres Nainganfoix, in the parish of St Andrews; to local NGO People in Action, for the development of an experiential, lifelong learning, research institute that will explore sustainable farming a

24-01-2017
HE WHO HAS EARS, LET HIM HEAR!

Created on 28 January 2017 Written by LITTLE ANGEL

VINDICATION TIME

Without boasting, I must admit, that the latest CBI news coming out of Dominica has vindicated my opinions on the Citizenship by Investment Programme which were aired via your SWGG on January 8th and 22nd 2017 and it seems that the day of reckoning is here and could just be the beginning of other things.

WHEN WILL THE MESSAGE SINK IN!!!

Created on 28 January 2017 Written by Ken Richards

DOMINICA'S LATEST DIPLOMATIC PASSPORT SCANDAL COULD HURT THE REGION

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (WINN) -- Concern has been expressed about the possible negative impact that the latest diplomatic passport scandal in which Dominica has found itself embroiled can on the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) countries.

THE SILLY-SEASON HAS ARRIVED

Created on 27 January 2017 Written by NDC

STATEMENT ON TEVIN

St. George -- The National Democratic Congress (NDC) condemns in the strongest possible terms what the party views as an attack on its Constituency Caretaker for Carriacou and Petite Martinique, Mr. Tevin Andrews.

FEATURED ADDRESS

Created on 27 January 2017 Written by GCIC

THE ANNUAL AWARDS CEREMONY AND DINNER

OF THE GRENADA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

26TH NOVEMBER 2016

SIR RONALD SANDERS KCMG KCN

 

FASHION FORWARD:

Created on 27 January 2017 Written by Kunal Patel

FLOW CUSTOMERS IN FOR A TREAT AS MONDAY NIGHT TV HEATS UP WITH CARIBBEAN'S NEXT TOP MODEL SEASON 3 ON FLOW1

St. George – Flow customers will have front row seats as Caribbean's Next Top Model (CaribeNTM) Season 3 heats up Monday night television with its double-length series premiere on January 30th at 9 pm – exclusively on Flow1, formerly known as Flow TV.

