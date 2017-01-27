SHOWING THE YOUTH OUR UGLY SIDE

Many complain bitterly about how misguided today's young people are. Young people are accused of either not being focused on or interested in anything at all; or being focused on or interested in all the wrong things. They are often described as being apathetic about matters that affect them, particularly political causes. Many people lament about what the world has become and are pessimistic about the future being in the hands of the youths.