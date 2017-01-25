JENNY'S PLACE, GRENADA, WINS EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR 2017St. George -- Jenny's Place, Grenada, a small boutique hotel, situated at the northern end of Grand Anse beach in Grenada has won the Award of Excellence for 2017 by Hotels Combined, Co. UK.
VISA WAIVER LIST OF COUNTRIES NOT CHANGED The U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS advises the public that, contrary to rumors, the list of countries participating in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program has NOT changed. Please click on the link to see the complete list of countries whose citizens are currently eligible to travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program
INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMS' DAY 2017 ST. GEORGE -- The World Customs Organisation (WCO) has dedicated the 2017 International Customs' Day recognition to promoting data analysis under the slogan "Data Analysis for effective Border Management."
UK SUPPORTS SMALL ISLAND DEVELOPING STATES IN THE COMMONWEALTH CARIBBEAN Bridgetown -- Leading marine experts from the Caribbean and the UK are joining up this week at a three-day workshop aiming to support the sustainable growth of marine economies in the region.
FUNDRAINING DEADLINE NEARS FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT FOR YOUNG CARRIACOU BOY Hillsborough - A young boy from Carriacou will be travelling to Boston under the guardianship of his sister for life-‐changing treatment.
STUDENT ENTREPRENEURS SHOWCASE THEIR PRODUCTS/SERVICES AT JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OPEN HOUSE 2017 St. George -- Junior Achievement Grenada Inc. (JA-GND) has reached the stage in its program where students of respective companies are in the process of producing, marketing and selling their products or services.
GRENADIAN, CARLOS PETERS IS EXECUTIVE CHEF AT THE DECK RESTAURANTSt. George -- Distinctive experiences for guests have been the benchmark for The Deck Restaurant at Le Phare Bleu since its inception over 8 years ago. The addition and warm welcome of Chef Carlos Peters to the team as Executive Chef is a continuation of efforts to deliver on that promise.
PETER ANDALL SUPPORTS CLIMATE RESILIENCE RESEARCH St. George -- Peter Andall owner of Andall & Associates has leased for 25 years 17 acres of land; 7 acres in Spring Garden & 10 acres Nainganfoix, in the parish of St Andrews; to local NGO People in Action, for the development of an experiential, lifelong learning, research institute that will explore sustainable farming a
VINDICATION TIME
Without boasting, I must admit, that the latest CBI news coming out of Dominica has vindicated my opinions on the Citizenship by Investment Programme which were aired via your SWGG on January 8th and 22nd 2017 and it seems that the day of reckoning is here and could just be the beginning of other things.
DOMINICA'S LATEST DIPLOMATIC PASSPORT SCANDAL COULD HURT THE REGION
BASSETERRE, St Kitts (WINN) -- Concern has been expressed about the possible negative impact that the latest diplomatic passport scandal in which Dominica has found itself embroiled can on the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) countries.
STATEMENT ON TEVIN
St. George -- The National Democratic Congress (NDC) condemns in the strongest possible terms what the party views as an attack on its Constituency Caretaker for Carriacou and Petite Martinique, Mr. Tevin Andrews.
